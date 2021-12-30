Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of short Q&As with the newly elected and incumbent members of the Amesbury City Council, who begin a new term in January.
City Council District 2
Anthony “Tony” Rinaldi
Age: 78
Occupation: Retired quality assurance director at Schneider Electric
Education: Bachelor of science in electrical engineering, Clarkson University; master’s degree in applied mathematics, Rochester Institute of Technology
1. What are your priorities for the city for the next two years?
I will continue to focus on ways of making the city more affordable for seniors by expanding senior exemptions and tax reduction programs. This would also include working with the administration in developing new housing projects and changes in housing regulations to expand the use of existing stock.
2. With the $70 million Maples Crossing athletic facility and a new elementary school under construction, how do you propose balancing the wants and needs of newcomers and younger families with the goal of keeping Amesbury an affordable place to live?
All families in Amesbury have wants and needs that can only be met by the administration being a good steward of our revenues. Balancing these desires while continuing to have the city meet its obligations to all its citizens requires a solid master plan, including generation of additional revenue through business development.
Anthony Rinaldi was reelected to his second two-year term as District 2 councilor in November. He will begin his term in January. This profile is part of a series by Daily News reporter Jim Sullivan showcasing the new Amesbury City Council as of next month.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
