Editor’s note: This is the fourth in a series of short Q&As with the newly elected and incumbent members of the Amesbury City Council, who begin a new term this week.
Peter Frey
Age: 34
Occupation: Engineer, life science research
Education: Bachelor of science in biomedical engineering, Syracuse University; master’s in business administration, Southern New Hampshire University
1. What are your priorities for the city for the next two years?
The city’s aging infrastructure needs strategic investments to repair and maintain neglected resources. I’d like to see allocated funding for long-term solutions for projects such as the middle school roof, so our children have safe and reliable buildings to learn in. With the replacement of Amesbury Elementary School, it will be critical to assess the best repurposing of this asset for our city. I would like to work with our state representatives to explore a long-term plan and possible funding sources for revitalizing the Route 110 corridor to better connect the western side of town with the rest of Amesbury.
2. With the $70 million Maples Crossing athletic facility and a new elementary school under construction, how do you propose balancing the wants and needs of newcomers and younger families with the goal of keeping Amesbury an affordable place to live?
Maples Crossing is an exciting and unique project that has the potential to become an additional attraction in Amesbury for the region. Increasing tourism dollars and the commercial tax base can help to fund critical projects for the city without putting additional burden on residents. The elementary school project increased taxes and added hardship to many of our residents. I intend to spend time listening to residents to understand the priorities we face. As a community, we must make decisions to address issues in a timely but measured manner, so they do not become neglected and more costly or urgent in the long term.
Peter Frey was elected to his first two-year term as District 5 councilor in November. This profile is part of a series by Daily News reporter Jim Sullivan showcasing the new Amesbury City Council.
