AMESBURY — Amesbury Public Schools has changed the registration process for its incoming kindergarten students.
Children can be registered as of Thursday with screenings occurring May 25, 26 and 27. The child must be 5 years old by Sept. 1, 2022.
Parents are asked to register at their local district school, either Amesbury Elementary School or Cashman Elementary School. Registration packets may be picked up at either school’s office between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
In addition, online forms will be available on each school’s website beginning Feb. 1: Amesbury Elementary — https://schools.amesburyma.gov/AES; Cashman Elementary — https://schools.amesburyma.gov/CES.
Completed registration forms and support materials need to be returned to the school office no later than May 1. This gives the school district time to react to changes in kindergarten enrollment that has been observed over the last few years during the district’s budget development process.
Families living east of Whitehall Road and north of High and Elm streets (odd-numbered street addresses on the boundary roads) will register at Amesbury Elementary.
Families living west of Whitehall Road and south of High and Elm streets (even-numbered street addresses on the boundary roads) will register at Cashman.
When registering, parents and guardians are asked to bring proof of residency (lease/mortgage and current utility bill), the child’s birth certificate, and the child’s current immunization record.
Students with completed registration packets will be assigned a screening date of either May 25 or May 26. Screening provides the district information that helps with student placement in classes.
Anyone with questions may call their district school – Amesbury Elementary at 978-388-3659 or Cashman Elementary at 978-388-4407.
