AMESBURY — The Amesbury Chamber of Commerce is prepping for a big Small Business Saturday this weekend with plenty of decorating ideas for the kids.
Chamber representatives will be in Market Square from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., encouraging people to shop local in Amesbury and Merrimac.
“We do a lot in Merrimac, which doesn’t have its own chamber,” Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Phil DeCologero said. “A lot of our business owners live there and a lot of the businesses in Merrimac are owned by Amesbury residents.”
DeCologero added that the chamber will host a raffle Saturday that offers anyone who presents a receipt from an Amesbury or Merrimac business the chance to win an artificial Christmas tree complete with gift cards worth $300 from local businesses.
“We just need to see proof of a receipt,” DeCologero said. “So, you can give us a printout of purchase you made that day because you ordered something online or the actual receipt from an in-person purchase. If someone purchased seven different things from seven different businesses, that is seven chances to make an entry.”
Local shoppers and their children can also take advantage of an opportunity to decorate a free Christmas ornament, courtesy of Institution for Savings and Board & Brush.
“If you stop by Market Square with your kids, they’re invited to paint their own ornament,” DeCologero said. “It’s free, but it’s also while supplies last.”
The chamber has partnered with Align Credit Union to give local children a chance to paint the windows of many city businesses on Saturday.
DeCologero said school-aged children in grades 1-12 will be given access to the windows of select local businesses to use as their own canvas.
Each student will be given eight paint colors, brushes, wipes and a 2-by-2-foot space to paint on a participating business’s window.
“They just have to use the tools that we provide because it is a special type of paint that is easy to remove,” DeCologero said. “But they will be staying up for a few weeks. So we encourage people to paint some holiday-themed pictures.”
Students will broken into four age groups and asked to paint something seasonal. Align Credit Union staff will then pick a winner from each group.
The artwork will also be photographed by the Chamber, which will place it on its webpage, and a young artist of the people’s choice will be selected to win a prize.
Students interested in participating can sign up by visiting the Local Events page at www.AmesburyChamber.com. The deadline to sign up is Friday, Nov. 26, at noon. Registration is $10 with the fee going toward the Chamber’s Peter Gray Memorial Scholarship.
“It’s a fun thing that families can do together and get some things done that need to get done with local businesses,” DeCologero said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
