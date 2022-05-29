AMESBURY — The search has begun for the city’s next police chief.
Police Chief William Scholtz retired from the department after 40 years of service in early April and the city has contracted with the Plymouth-based professional consulting company BadgeQuest to find his successor.
Scholtz was named Police Chief in 2017 and was earning $170,000 a year when he stepped down. Acting Police Chief Craig Bailey has taken over Scholtz's duties at $165,000 a year and will continue to do so until a permanent chief is found.
BadgeQuest representatives are expected to work with the city to assess its community and departmental needs; review Police Department documents, including statistics, organizational charts, budgets and annual reports; and handle the initial screening process before submitting a recommendation for a qualified candidate to Mayor Kassandra Gove.
Confidential surveys for the public and Police Department personnel to share feedback and information on what they look for in a police chief have also been launched.
The public survey can be found online (at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf1u_d-Tmf6VGS7Xi_qItO2g8R5Cqxu4rwduYGSiLa2U4AC2w/viewform), as well as at the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall or at the Amesbury Public Library and the Council on Aging.
All city residents are encouraged to take the survey and take part in the process, which will run through Thursday, June 9.
The position will be open to internal candidates at first, and those candidates will be able to apply through Friday, June 3.
If a suitable candidate is not found internally, BadgeQuest will expand the search to candidates outside the department.
A recommendation on the new police chief is expected to be made to the mayor by the end of June.
If an internal candidate is recommended and meets with the mayor’s approval as well, Gove would then submit the appointment to City Council for its July meeting.
Gove said in a press release that the role of Police Chief is an important one for the city and she is happy to be working with BadgeQuest in finding the city’s next top cop.
“I believe we have internal candidates who already possess the qualifications and experience we’re looking for, and I’m committed to providing growth opportunities for our staff and promoting the right people into the right positions,” the mayor said.
