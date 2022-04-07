AMESBURY — Local residents were recently given a chance to find have a few holes in the city’s infrastructure and they found a few.
The city asked local residents to take the IAMesbury 2030 Mobility Challenge as a part of its master plan initiative in late February.
Communications Director Caitlin Thayer said the Mobility Challenge encouraged residents to leave their cars at home and find different ways to get around.
“We wanted to hear directly from residents about what their actual experience is moving around Amesbury or to the nearby, surrounding communities,“ she said.
The Mobility Challenge began Feb. 28 and participating residents were given a tracker sheet that helped them log their daily commuting routines.
Lincoln Court resident Brendan Linard works as the transportation planner in Salem. He moved to Amesbury last year and said he took the Mobility Challenge to become more involved in his new hometown.
“I have previously lived in Cambridge and New York City, which are places that are very dense, so this is a new type of city for me to live in,” he said.
Linard also wanted to challenge himself to continue to keep walking and using public transit. But he found that taking the Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority’s bus over to the MBTA commuter rail train station in Newburyport would often leave him waiting outside for 40 minutes before his train arrived.
“It’s not really scheduled in a way that makes it convenient for you, coming or going,” he said.
Although he admitted he has been helping the city work on its master plan, Linard said he hopes, by doing so, the Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority might also become aware of his concerns.
“It certainly is something I would like to see them work on and I would also love to see more frequency. That way, people aren’t scheduling their trips and they can rely on the bus as an amenity in their lives,” he said.
Mayor Kassandra Gove also took the Mobility Challenge and discovered that the pedestrian-activated crossings on Friend Street and Elm Street work well, but the island at the crossing of Whitehall Road could be widened and have better curbing.
One participant found that the traffic light push buttons across from Cumberland Farms at the corner of Main and Elm streets were blocked by snow at times, and another suggested that residents clear snow and ice from their own sidewalks to better assist those who use a wheelchair, walker or are pushing a stroller.
The sidewalks on Market Street, headed north from Glenwood Street, were also found to be inconsistent and not in very good shape, while the city’s new 25 mph speed limit has been helpful for pedestrians walking in the Market Street, Fern Avenue and South Hampton Road area.
The pedestrian infrastructure from the downtown to Barewolf Brewing on Oakland Street was also found to be lacking, with uneven sidewalks and gaps along the way.
“There are a few instances where there are sidewalks but it’s not your actual instinct to walk there because it is not the way that the street is built,” Linard said.
While he found the downtown area to be very walkable, Linard said he would like to see a better infrastructure for bicyclists in Amesbury.
“There’s less infrastructure outside of the downtown and there’s also a lower level of comfort,” he said.
Taking the mobility challenge forced Linard to think differently about his new home city.
“Obviously, the downtown is very conducive to walking, the sidewalks are there but there are definitely some challenges in certain locations,” he said.
Thayer said the city knows there are potholes on the roads and sidewalks that need work but hearing directly from residents has been very helpful.
“It’s really helpful for us to be able to hear those things directly from people, so we know that something like the traffic light push buttons by Cumberland Farms actually does impact people,“ she said.
The Mobility Challenge results have been shared with the mayor and the IAMesbury 2030 Task Force, which will be looking to pull out patterns and trends to share with the Public Works and Police departments to help plan for the next 10 years.
“That could be anything from deepening our relationship with transit options like the MVRTA and the MBTA, or creating a solid plan for rotary and sidewalk construction, it could be a whole variety of things,“ Thayer said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
