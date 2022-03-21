AMESBURY — Class sizes and student councils were on the minds of local residents when the School Committee held a public hearing on its proposed budget Monday night.
Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews presented her proposed $35.5 million operating budget for 2022-23 to the committee earlier this month.
The proposal represents an increase of $1.05 million, or 3%, in last year's allocation and features new positions and programs.
They include an adjustment counselor/social worker at Amesbury Elementary School, a literacy interventionist/English language teacher at Cashman Elementary School, a district communications specialist, a district custodian, a permanent substitute teacher and two cafeteria monitors at Amesbury High School, the creation of an intensive prekindergarten program at Cashman; and a second special education learning center at Amesbury Middle School.
McAndrews' budget proposal also calls for what she has termed the "right sizing and reallocation" of certain positions, such as moving an adjustment counselor/social worker as well as a math interventionist between the middle school and Cashman.
Only two residents spoke during the public hearing Monday night at the Amesbury High School media center.
Tallowood Lane resident Korina Ortiz let the committee know she was not happy with the proposed budget.
"The reality does not match the narrative," Ortiz said.
Ortiz added that she believes the realignment of positions, as well as the district's interest in attracting as many students as possible through the School Choice program, will eventually lead to larger class sizes with only "a skeleton crew."
"We are increasing class sizes up to 25 potential students per class and in some cases, more," Ortiz said.
Committee member Mel Webster said later in the meeting that the district's class sizes are "well within the guidelines" set by the state.
McAndrews added that there are no classes with more than 22 students.
Clark's Road resident Gregory Noyes lamented a lack of input from the student councils on the proposed budget.
Noyes said parents and teachers feel they are disconnected from the budget process and allowing student councils more input could help "straighten things out."
He suggested that student councils be allowed to take part in professional development days of their own. McAndrews told him she would look into the matter and agreed with him that student councils have a lack of information when it comes to what their responsibilities are.
The School Committee is expected to vote on a final budget April 4.
