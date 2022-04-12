AMESBURY — The city and roughly 80 of its residents began looking at potential traffic reduction on Main Street and adequate programming in the East End during a pair of Merrimack River District planning meetings over the weekend.
The city has been looking at creating the dstrict, which would run from the former Trader Alan's Truck Stop on Route 150, along Main Street, and up to the proposed East End smart growth overlay district at the corner of Elm Street and Route 110.
The proposed Merrimack River District includes the former truck stop, the former Larry’s Marina on Merrimac Street, the 124-unit Village at Bailey's Pond condominium complex now under construction and the 135-acre so-called "golden triangle" site near the corner of Elm Street and Route 110.
The proposed river district is also an offshoot of the planned East End smart growth overlay district that is focused on Elm Street, Route 110 and Clark's Road.
Roughly 40 residents took part in a pair of vehicular tours of the proposed districts on Friday that were followed by public meetings on the matter at the high school Friday evening and Saturday morning.
Community and Economic Development Director Angela Cleveland led one of the rolling tours. She said a proposed 130-unit-maximum, affordable housing development has been slotted to be built on land owned by North Andover development company MINCO Corp. that is split between Clark's Road and the intersection of Elm Street and Route 110, just outside the "golden triangle."
Cleveland said the MINCO developments would be part of a proposed Amesbury gateway area that would include all four corners of the intersection of Elm Street and Route 110, including the current Burger King location, the Sunoco gas station and the former Friendly's restaurant, which was recently purchased by Visions Hotels along with the adjoining Fairfield Inn by Marriott Amesbury.
The state also owns a strip of land between the two MINCO properties that is being used as parking and a trail head for the rail trail, and is expected to be put up for auction.
Friday's tour also headed down Main Street in the Point Shore neighborhood which is home to the former Larry's Marina.
The two-acre property was purchased by ARC Technology founder Dan Healey, who was looking at building a restaurant and function hall on the site, which would also continue to be used as a marina.
"A lot of permitting is going to need to go into this, as you can probably imagine," Cleveland said of the marina site Friday.
Friday's tour also passed through the Village at Bailey's Pond condominium complex and ended at the former Trader Alan's Truck Stop property which the city has listed as surplus.
According to Cleveland, the 6.77-acre, brownfield property is zoned as an office park but could be utilized for many potential uses in the future.
Residents at the public meetings said they could see the former truck stop used as a prime space for a children's playground/dog park with plenty of pedestrian access from Pond View Avenue.
Meeting attendees also said that all four corners of the East End gateway need to be programmed, while the state property there was seen as a potential visitor's center spot.
Historic preservation, recreational opportunities and open space were among the topics that were also discussed over the weekend and reducing the amount of traffic in the proposed Merrimack River District was also a popular idea.
Main Street resident John Stevenson said his street sees roughly 9,000 vehicles passing through each day and he has spent the past two years working with the the city's Traffic & Transportation Committee to find a way to lessen the traffic.
Stevenson took part in all three Merrimack River District events over the weekend and said he was very pleased with the "progressive" path Mayor Kassandra Gove has taken in tackling the area.
"The mayor is bringing in all the projects under consideration in the area, so we are looking at a much bigger picture," he said.
Stevenson also said the weekend sessions were very transparent, fruitful and productive.
"There is still some frustration, since we have been working on this for two years, but it looks like there is much more engagement now and that is a positive note. It appears we will be able to move forward," he said.
Cleveland said roughly 80 residents took part in at least one of the weekend's events and seemed to be excited about follow-up sessions.
The city will be launching a development guide survey on Friday, April 15, and the next public meeting on the matter is expected to take place in June.
"We appreciate people's participation, it was about eight hours of people's time and that dedication shows that people are into being a part of the conversation," Cleveland said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.