AMESBURY — A fundraiser to benefit ongoing lung cancer research will be held on Monday, May 2, by Phat Cats restaurant will host a special Dos De Mayo fundraiser (the second day of May) for LUNGSTRONG, a nonprofit dedicated to raising funds for innovative lung cancer research.
Phat Cats, a longtime LUNGSTRONG supporter, will donate a percentage of profits from all take-out and dine-in orders between 4:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. that day.
“We’re looking forward to serving a special menu that features empanadas, tacos, a puebla plate with rice, beans and vegetables and of course margaritas,” says restaurant owner Christina Johnson.
“This is our way of leading in to the Cinco de Mayo celebrations later in the week,” added owner Paul Eastman. “Since a lot of restaurants are closed on Mondays, we expect to be busy — so we are encouraging those that want to dine in to make reservations in advance.”
“We are grateful for the support of so many of our restaurant partners in the Amesbury, Newburyport and Salisbury communities, including Phat Cats. Christina and Paul have supported us from the beginning,” says LUNGSTRONG founder and lung cancer survivor Diane Legg. “This is a great precursor to the kickoff of our ‘Cheers to a Cure’ campaign in May.”
To learn more about LUNGSTRONG, visit www.lungstrong.org.
For details about Phat Cats Bistro, visit www.phatcatsbistro.com.
