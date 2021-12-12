AMESBURY — Some residents will be voting in new districts in November, after the City Council unanimously approved a new city precinct map this week.
Amesbury must draw new precinct boundary lines to reflect changes in population and anticipate the needs of the election system after the federal census is completed every 10 years.
The new precinct map and boundaries came before the City Council, which unanimously approved the changes on Dec. 6.
District 1 lost the most residents during the recent census and will be picking up an area west of Main Street and north of I-495, all the way up to Route 110 (including Summit Avenue, Fairview Avenue and Lombard Avenue) from the southern end of District 6.
Among the other, larger changes in the new precinct map, District 5 will also be losing a bit of territory to District 4 in the neighborhood of W. Whitehall Road, headed toward Powow Cove Lane, Newton Road and up to the Powow River.
District 3 will in turn, pick up some territory from District 4, including portions of the Lake Gardner neighborhood west of Orchard Street such as Woodlawn Street, Essex Street, Lakeview Avenue and Lake Avenue.
District 2 has few changes.
City Clerk Amanda Hagstrom said on Dec. 6 that residents affected by the precinct changes will be notified soon.
"They won't have to change their voter registration, they will get notified," Hagstrom said. "We are probably going to have to delay sending out the census for a couple of weeks until the state can upload the new districts in the voter registration system. Once that all takes place at the beginning of the year, people should have the new districts on the top of their census for 2022."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.