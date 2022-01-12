AMESBURY — The mayor is inviting people to help make history with the rollout of the city’s new brand.
City Communications Director Caitlin Thayer said the new brand and “Make History Here” tagline are designed to bring all of the city’s departments together under a single visual identity.
“This is a brand for the City of Amesbury as an organization and also a company,” Thayer said. “We are a company that hires 700 people a year. We are the largest employer in the city and this is our brand.”
The new brand was officially rolled out Jan. 4, only hours after Mayor Kassandra Gove was inaugurated to her second term the night before.
“We have seen people who love it and people who don’t like it, which is just what we expected,” Thayer said. “No brand design is ever going to please everyone so we knew that was coming. But, internally, our staff is really excited about this.”
Gove said in an email that the logo shows Amesbury is a place where history and tradition blend with the modern ideals of a growing and changing community.
“It’s been exciting to hear what other people see in the new logo,” Gove said. “I personally see it as a more contemporary representation of the landscape and architecture we’ve seen used in visuals before. It’s clear that we have a strong connection to those features of our community. It feels a bit mechanical to me as a nod to our innovative and industrial identity and of course, it pays homage to the carriage wheel, which I love.”
The city hired Magnifico Design of Newburyport to work on the new brand project.
Gove said the brand development was conducted in tandem with the start of the city’s I AMesbury 2030 master planning listening sessions in January 2021.
“(Our first listening sessions) gave us a lot of information about why people love Amesbury, how they describe our community to people who have never been here or don’t live here, and what they expect from our future,” Gove said. “A desire for a more unified identity had been vocalized and it was clear that our visual footprint didn’t represent the sentiments of our community.”
The mayor said the new brand cost $5,000 and is in use on the city’s social media pages, with the Police Department featuring a gray background, the Department of Public Works utilizing a green background, and Amesbury Public Library going with an orange background.
The new logo can be seen on the city’s website at www.amesburyma.gov and will also be seen on future business cards, badges and print materials.
Thayer added that residents can expect to see the new logo on city letterheads, envelopes and business cards soon.
“If people get a letter from the city, it will be on the new letterhead with this brand,” Thayer said. “The envelope will have the new brand on it and our email signatures have also been updated.”
The city’s seal, which includes a carriage design, will, however, continue to be used on official documents such as meeting agendas and minutes, contracts, legal documents and the like.
Magnifico Design founder and creative director John Magnifico described the brand as an optimistic, abstract representation of Amesbury.
“Magnifico spent about six months on the project and we got on this project, we received hundreds of files,” Thayer said. “Every department has its own logo that has the main identity with their name underneath it. Each department also got about 16 to 20 different files.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
