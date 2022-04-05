AMESBURY — Students in city schools should receive more specialized attention in the next school year after the School Committee approved a $35.5 million operating budget Monday night.
The committee adopted Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews' proposed 2022-23 budget in a 6-0 vote.
The committee's chair, Mayor Kassandra Gove, abstained from voting on the budget as she has in the past two years.
The budget will now go to Gove, whose recommended city operating budget is expected to be presented to the City Council by April 30.
The school proposal calls for an increase of 3%, or $1.05 million, in the $34.4 million budget and includes the addition of an adjustment counselor/social worker at Amesbury Elementary School.
The new budget also proposes the addition of a literacy interventionist/English teacher at Cashman Elementary School, a permanent substitute teacher and two cafeteria monitors at Amesbury High School, a district communications specialist and a district custodian.
The creation of an intensive prekindergarten program at Cashman and a second special education learning center at Amesbury Middle School are also planned. The proposed budget calls for an adjustment counselor/social worker and a math interventionist to work between the middle school and Cashman.
Athletic fees have been reduced, from $285 to $250 per sport, per student with a family maximum of $800. Transportation fees have decreased from $187.50 to $150 per student, with a family maximum of $300.
McAndrews said she approached the proposed budget with a goal of "right sizing" the district.
"We have been making steps toward right sizing, we hope that we don't have to do this all in one fell swoop and we expect to have some reorganization happening in the (fiscal) 2024 budget," she said. "So it gives us a few more steps in the process."
Committee member Mel Webster praised the work McAndrews and her administrative team put into crafting the budget.
"We have come so far in two years from a budget book that was like me trying to read an Excel spreadsheet without glasses and I can't see any numbers to something that I would be proud of to put out into the community," he said.
