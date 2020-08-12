AMESBURY — The School Committee rejected a petition on Wednesday that asked officials to reconsider using the current elementary school location at 24 South Hampton Road for a new or renovated building.
The petition, which received more than 1,100 signatures, cited concerns about water mitigation problems, residential flooding and increased traffic if the school project proceeds as proposed
At a public hearing Aug. 1, the committee and City Council heard 25 people share their thoughts on the project in addition to about a dozen or so via written comments.
Last year, voters approved a $60.5 million debt exclusion to build the new elementary school next to Charles C. Cashman Elementary School on Lions Mouth Road.
Mayor Kassandra Gove recently signed a 20-year, $34.7 million general obligation bond with Milwaukee-based Robert W. Baird & Company Inc. to pay for the project. The Massachusetts School Building Authority pledged $23.9 million for the project.
"Everyone wants a new Amesbury Elementary School," committee Vice Chair Peter Hoyt said, adding that he is the only committee member who participated in the initial process for the elementary school project.
"We may choose different pathways to get there and different concepts in mind," he said. "I, however, continue to be fully, wholeheartedly in support of the AES building project as it stands proposed for the Cashman School site on Lions Mouth Road."
The city has spent $2.9 million on the project and has been reimbursed at least $1.5 million by the MSBA, Amesbury Chief Financial Officer Angel Ann Wills said.
The city has to make its first payment toward the bond in December and will make those payments for the next 20 years, she added.
Prior to the vote, Donna DiNisco of DiNisco Design shared a timeline of the project and addressed some of the questions about the safety and sustainability of the Lions Mouth Road site.
Committee member Mel Webster said no matter the vote's outcome "people are going to be angry, and that's because the past administration failed its responsibility to get a consensus before moving forward and shoving this down the throat of half the community that doesn't appear to want it."
Still, Webster said the time to change the location should have been prior to the election last fall. He said issues relating to traffic and wetlands "all should have been decided before the vote was taken" in October.
"Just because new people are elected, it doesn't mean we go and throw out what people voted on," Webster said.
The committee voted 6-1 in favor of rejecting the petition at the special virtual meeting Wednesday. Abigail Jurist Levy voted against the motion, admitting she signed the petition prior to joining the committee and wanted to be consistent.
Committee member Elaine Bucher emphasized the importance of "coming together as a community."
Though Bucher said she was "saddened that it got to this point," the divisiveness is not helping the common goal, which is to build a new elementary school.
Also at the meeting, the committee unanimously approved reopening plans, which has students starting school remotely Sept. 15.
The committee did not, however, approve an official "checkpoint schedule," which dictates when the district would consider possibly phasing into a hybrid model of learning. The committee said it will vote on that Thursday night.
For full details of the reopening plan, go to www.amesburyma.gov/sites/g/files/vyhlif2731/f/events/20-21_reopening_plan.pdf.
