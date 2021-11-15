AMESBURY — The Amesbury High School Indian will soon become a thing of the past after the School Committee voted unanimously to retire the mascot Monday night.
The School Committee created a mascot review committee in May that voted 9-2 last month to retire the Indian. Last week, Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews also recommended phasing out the mascot.
But the School Committee, the final arbiter on the issue, voted to accept McAndrews' recommendation Monday night.
Committee member Peter Hoyt read from a prepared statement before the final vote.
"This is not an easy decision by any stretch of the imagination," Hoyt said.
"I am unconditionally committed to every child ultimately," he added. "To that end, if members of the Amesbury school community and the community at large are offended by our mascot, the Amesbury Indian, then it is time for a change."
Committee member Abigail Jurist Levy said she appreciated the appeals made to keep the Indian but had to vote for change.
"The evidence is clear that using Native American images as mascots is disrespectful to Native American people, to their history and to their culture, and damaging to Native American children," Jurist Levy said. "If we choose to be blind to that evidence, then we are living the definition of implicit bias."
Fellow committee member Elaine Bucher said she is a mother of three daughters who have played various sports as Amesbury Indians.
"Changing the mascot does not change that experience for them," Bucher said. "It doesn't change their pride of having played sports for Amesbury."
The school's athletic department is now forbidden from ordering uniforms that feature the Indian.
The School Committee unanimously authorized McAndrews to create a new committee that will seek a new mascot.
McAndrews recommended using a simple letter A on school uniforms temporarily until the next mascot is selected.
Amesbury High School adopted the Indian (originally known as the Amesbury Fighting Indian) as its mascot more than 75 years ago.
Although the School Committee voted 5-2 to keep the Indian name and logo in 2016, two members of the Class of 2021, Sam Cadwell and Meisha Acevedo, proposed in March that the mascot be phased out over a five-year period.
