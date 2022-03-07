AMESBURY — The annual budgeting process began with the superintendent presenting her proposed $35.5 million operating budget to the School Committee on Monday night.
Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews proposes a budget for the 2022-23 school year that is 3%, or $1.05 million, more than the current $34.4 million allocation.
McAndrews said her proposal incorporates some "right sizing and reallocation."
"We have had retirements, internal transfers and people who have left the district," she told the committee during its meeting at Amesbury High School.
"So, in all of this right sizing and reallocation, we are pretty confident that the internal transfers will work," McAndrews added. "If they do work, then we don't anticipate anybody losing their job who doesn't want to."
The operating budget would include a new adjustment counselor/social worker at Amesbury Elementary School ($67,000); a literacy interventionist/English language teacher at Cashman Elementary School ($67,000); a building-based substitute teacher at the high school ($27,150); and a district communications specialist ($70,000).
McAndrews has also requested $67,000 for a second special education learning center at Amesbury Middle School, $94,000 for an intensive prekindergarten program at Cashman, $27,150 for two cafeteria monitors at the middle school, and $56,000 for a multipurpose, district custodian.
The superintendent also proposed splitting an adjustment counselor/social worker and a math interventionist between the middle school and Cashman, as well as reducing athletic fees from $285 to $250 per sport, per student, with a family maximum of $800.
Transportation fees would be reduced from $187.50 to $150 per student with a family maximum of $300 under the superintendent's proposed budget.
Committee member Mel Webster was curious to know more about the proposed multipurpose, district custodian. Committee member Maryann Welch said she preferred reducing bus fees as opposed to those for athletics.
Webster said the committee is scheduled to meet at the high school again for a public hearing on the budget March 21.
The committee is expected to vote on a final budget April 4.
