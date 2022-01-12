AMESBURY — Cases of COVID-19 are up at city schools and the masks will stay on, for at least another month and a half.
Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews updated the School Committee on the district’s status Monday night.
According to the school district’s COVID-19 dashboard, 111 confirmed cases of the virus were reported by Jan. 5 with 90 cases among the student population and 21 staff members infected.
“The middle school was pretty heavily hit as was (Cashman Elementary School,)” McAndrews said. “But the administrators worked with the staff members to have things covered. We had (substitute teachers) in place in a lot of places, but not all.”
McAndrews added that she was very pleased with her staff’s response to the uptick in cases and said the day off from school Friday because of snow was very helpful to her and administrators.
“Last week was really, really difficult, probably one of the most difficult weeks I have ever had in my almost 30 years in education,” McAndrews said.
The superintendent reminded the School Committee that Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley extended the public school mask mandate until Feb. 28.
“We will be wearing masks until then,” McAndrews said.
Students and staff at Amesbury High School had qualified to petition the state for a waiver to remove their face masks in the building after reaching the required 80% vaccination rate in November.
Although the high school achieved an 82% vaccination rate last fall, McAndrews told the committee Monday night that she has no intention of submitting the waiver request to the state for now.
“I am not inclined at this moment to think that this is good timing for that move,” McAndrews said. “But we certainly have the data to move quickly at the high school level.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
