BOSTON — Amesbury seniors with the Council on Aging recently visited the State House and spent time with state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen.
Following brunch, the seniors embarked on a tour of the building, visiting the Senate and House chambers where they learned about the legislative process and the State House’s history.
“It is incredibly important that we keep our older adults independent, socially engaged and active,” DiZoglio said. “That is why I have strived during my time in the Legislature to host gatherings like these that bring our amazing seniors together. As always, it was a true honor and pleasure seeing everyone!”
Doreen Arnfield, director of the Amesbury Council on Aging, said the group found the visit “stimulating and interesting.”
“Many don’t often get a chance to see firsthand how and where government policies and decisions are made,” she said. “I believe this helps people feel a little closer to the state’s public servants and encourages more involvement.”
