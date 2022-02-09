AMESBURY — A small change in a bus route could make a big difference for local riders beginning next week.
The Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority recently announced that it will be altering its Route 51 Haverhill-Amesbury bus beginning Monday, Feb. 14.
According to the MVRTA, the Route 51 bus currently leaves the Nicholas J. Costello Transportation Center at 68 Elm Street; then drives through Amesbury Center via Friend Street; takes a left on School Street; a right on Sparhawk Street; and then a left on Highland Street on its way to Route 110.
Under the new bus route, the Route 51 bus will continue straight from School Street to Main Street for easy access to Heritage Towers, Our Neighbors’ Table and the U.S. Post Office. The bus will then turn on to Wells Avenue to access the Amesbury Health Center as well.
MVRTA administrator Noah Berger said the new bus route offers a quicker way in and out of the city.
“This will service the medical center while also all of those other key destinations on Main Street too,” Berger said. “That really was the challenge. How do you do two things at once? Now we are able to do both and do it quicker. This is exactly the kind of thing that we are looking to do.”
Bruce Morris is a downtown resident who rides the Route 51 bus over to Newburyport every weekday.
Morris said he normally catches the bus at Sparhawk Street, but, with the new route, all he has to do is take the elevator from his residence at the Heritage Vale Apartments, up to Heritage Towers where the bus will pull in.
“I’m all right with this,” Morris said. “Normally, I’ve got to go out in front of the towers and take a little walk up (to Sparhawk Street.) Now, I really don’t have to go that far.”
Berger said that his regional transit authority has recently been looking at offering better services to local riders and found a willing partner in Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove.
“The mayor literally pulled out a map and did a mock-up of where exactly she wanted the buses to go and sent that over to me,” Berger said. “She really has an attention to detail.”
Gove said in a press release that the MVRTA is an important partner for a city where many residents rely on public transit.
“This route change, while minor, will have a major impact for folks who live on the route and for others to access the resources along Main Street like Our Neighbors’ Table and the Post Office,” Gove said. “I look forward to continuing to work with Noah on future improvements and initiatives.”
The MVRTA will also instigate a two-year period of fare-free local fixed bus routes, as well as EZ Trans paratransit services beginning on Tuesday, March 1.
Berger pointed to other regional transit authorities in Boston, Kansas City and Albuquerque which have begun offering fare-free buses that the MVTRA is looking to emulate.
According to Berger, the MVRTA did a recent cost benefits study which showed that it was only taking in $23.9 cents on the dollar at the fare box.
“In some ways, this really is the conservative thing to do,” Berger said. “If you ran the cost analysis, you would probably want to look at doing something else. It just so happens that fare collection dates back to when this was run by a private company. But it really doesn’t necessarily make sense for how we generate revenue today. Fare collection also slows the bus down. So it costs me more money to run the bus if people are lining up and having to wait at every bus stop to get on and pay their fare, when I can run that trip a lot quicker if people were just getting on without having to worry about paying a fare.”
Berger added that the MVTRA’s recent receipt of federal COVID-19 pandemic recovery funds also helped in making the decision to go fare free for the next two years.
Morris said that the new fare structure will save him at least $3 a week.
“I was getting a Charlie Card before but that was running me about $15 a month,” Morris said. “Now I’m only paying $12 a month. So this will take care of that.”
The MVRTA also recently donated a 2015 Ford E350 van to the Amesbury Council on Aging which intends to use the vehicle to help older adults with rides.
The City Council was expected to vote whether or not to accept the donation during its monthly meeting Tuesday, Feb. 8.
Rte. 51 new routing: https://www.mvrta.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/Route-51-Social-Post-English.jpg.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.