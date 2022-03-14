AMESBURY — The city rolled out its new website earlier and Mayor Kassandra Gove is hoping that residents have a chance to get a quick and easy look that all Amesbury offers.
The new website, amesburyma.gov, made its public debut on Wednesday, March 9. According to the city’s Communications Director, Caitlin Thayer, the website features an improved global navigation that is more focused on what the user is trying to accomplish as opposed to highlighting different boards and departments.
“This puts the power in people’s hands,” Thayer said.
The city redesigned its homepage prior to updating its website last summer. Amesbury won the Massachusetts Municipal Association’s award for best website for a municipality with a population between 12,001-25,000 in January.
The city website had previously been platformed on Civic Plus, which, according to Thayer, had recently upgraded itself to Civic Engage.
“The old website had you going to the board page and then there were other, multiple pages you had to go to to see where the agendas and minutes were. It was really clunky,” she said.
Per Thayer, the Civic Engage platform has allowed Amesbury to offer its residents expanded features, such as the new “Agenda Center” where minutes, agendas and videos of public meetings can be found, all in the same place.
Residents can also go to the website’s new “Notify Me” section where they can sign up to get alerts on whichever city board or committee they wish.
“They can get alerts, calendar postings, updates whenever things are added to our job section. They will also get an email or a text message whenever a document or an event is uploaded to one of those places,” Thayer said.
The site’s new “Facilities” area offers visitors a map of the city’s recreational areas and buildings. It also allows residents a chance to filter public facilities by whatever use type they are looking for, such as bike trail access, restrooms, picnic tables and even WiFi availability.
“People can have a hard time figuring out what is available here. They want to know where the trails are, where they can walk their dog or play soccer,” Thayer said. “This section lets you know what’s available, everywhere.”
The mayor put an emphasis on updating the overall usability of the website, Thayer said.
“We have made it as easy as possible for them to find what they are looking for, rather than having to hunt around,” said Thayer.
City Council President Nicholas Wheeler recently had a chance to look at the city’s new website and said he had a good experience.
“I like it. I haven’t gotten too much into the other departments yet but I like what I have seen so far,” Wheeler said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
