AMESBURY — The Amesbury High School junior class took part in a “Day of Service” on Thursday which saw many students taking special pride in their hometown.
Roughly 100 members of the AHS Class of 2023 fanned out into the city on April 14 to do a little spring cleaning at City Hall, the Public Library, Town Park, the Upper and Lower Millyards, Landry Stadium and Lowell’s Boat Shop Thursday morning.
Thursday’s “Day of Service” was performed in collaboration with the city’s Public Works Department and the Partnership of Amesbury Community and Teens, and a high school and Public Works staff member was stationed at each cleanup site.
Class president Meagan McAndrews spent a good portion of her day Thursday sweeping out the Upper Millyard Amphitheater.
“My friend and I were sweeping this one area for like an hour because it was so dirty, and it was also rainy, so that didn’t help either,” she said.
McAndrews and her fellow Upper Millyard cleaning crew also headed over to Landry Memorial Stadium to assist the cleanup effort there, raking leaves, cleaning out the snack shack, and sweeping out the seating area.
“The stadium was gross,” she said.
The high school students took notes and instructions from Public Works employees and made sure that their work was as detailed-oriented as it could be, according to McAndrews.
“They were very helpful and knew exactly what needed to be cleaned,” said McAndrews.
Although she said she could have imagined more comfortable things to do with her day, McAndrews said she is glad she took part in the service event to give back to the community that has given so much to her and her family. She is the daughter of School Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews.
“Ultimately, everyone left with some contentment that they completed something that will help their community,” she said.
The students participating included Molly Tonks, Julia Silva, Lauren Celia and Hannah Lever, to name a few members of the Class of 2023.
High school Interim Principal Danielle Ricci said her students participated in some tough work but did an “awesome” job.
Each high school student is normally required to complete 20 hours of community service per year, for 80 hours total, but the COVID-19 pandemic has reduced that to 30 hours over the course of their AHS careers.
Thursday’s Day of Service provided many of the high school juniors the chance to knock off a few community service hours and Ricci said she would like to see additional high school classes and grades take part in the future.
“We really have a dream to do this as a schoolwide service day in the future. We are piloting that at this level and hope to grow it from here,” she said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
