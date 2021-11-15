AMESBURY — A bunch of little houses were put to the wind test at Cashman Elementary School on Friday and the results were surprisingly strong.
Jenn Donais, a STEM coach for kindergarten through eighth grades, said she wanted to combine science, technology and math lessons with work on the Sgt. Jordan M. Shay Lower Elementary School construction project.
“We really wanted to connect the kids to what is happening next door and we also wanted to have them do something that would be good problem-solving,” Donais said.
Just as workers from CTA Construction Company Inc. were hard at work building the $60.5 million school, Cashman students in kindergarten through fourth grade spent all day Friday working on function and structure lessons before building miniature homes, thanks to donated materials.
“A bunch of parents gave us a ton of donations for the materials to build the houses,” Donais said. “The idea is to build a house that can withstand wind for the younger kids and the older kids will need to build something that can withstand a tornado.”
Third-graders in Elizabeth Peterson’s class were using glue, Popsicle sticks, sugar cubes and cardboard to build foundations for their miniature homes.
Zack Bonia used clay to shore up his study group’s foundation.
“This is what we came up with,” he said.
Classmate Alex Littlefield, said it was easier for him to learn his lessons while having fun.
“We learned about structures earlier and function,” third-grader Gemma Brown said. “Then, we learned about building walls and stuff.”
The teaching staff then used hair dryers and even leaf blowers to try to blow down the newly constructed homes.
Donais said the wind tests went very well for the fourth-grade classes with almost all of their homes withstanding the blow dryer attacks.
“All of them seemed to hold up in the first grade, too,” she said. “There was one house that held up but the roof had sticks that were not glued down. So they ended up blowing off and looked like shingles coming off of a house. The structure stood, it was just the shingles that left.”
Principal Karina Mascia-Fayles said the experiments made dreams become a reality.
“This is teaching them to experiment with what they are learning,” Mascia-Fayles said. “It is hands-on and there is not one child who is not engaged. So it really is a dream come true.”
