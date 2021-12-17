AMESBURY — Students and staff from both of the city’s elementary schools got a chance to add their names to a piece of history Thursday when they signed a steel beam that will be used in construction of the new Sgt. Jordan Shay Memorial Lower Elementary School.
“We will always be able to see it,” Amesbury Elementary School Principal James Montanari said. “I’m not sure how much of it we will see but we will. But I can tell you that the kids are going to remember this forever.”
Construction is underway on the $60.5 million Shay Memorial Lower Elementary School, going up adjacent to Cashman Elementary on Lions Mouth Road.
CTA Construction Managers made a steel construction beam available for students and staff to sign in permanent ink.
Montanari took the bus ride over with his kindergarten students to watch them sign at the new school’s construction site Thursday.
“This class will be in first grade next year but they will be the first, second grade class at the Shay Memorial the following year,” Montanari said. “So we are having everyone from both elementary schools sign this construction beam and some of it will actually be visible when the building is completed.”
He said the students and staff have been excited to add their names to the construction project.
“They’ve been giddy with excitement ever since they knew they were coming over here,” Montanari said. “Some of them haven’t been over here and some of them haven’t had the opportunity to ride a bus. So it was a very exciting ride over.”
Although his students had to wipe off a rain-soaked beam, the act of signing their names went smoothly, according to their principal.
“This is just a good feel for the students, the parents and everyone,” Montanari said.
