AMESBURY — The superintendent has released her draft budget for the 2022-23 school year and she is looking to bolster the school district’s special education and social/emotional learning offerings.
While Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews’ draft budget did not give a final estimate, the superintendent told the School Committee during a Budget/Finance meeting of the whole on Wednesday, Feb. 9, that her numbers represent an overall 3.18% increase in spending over the current school year’s $34.4 million operating budget, without any new requests being taken into account.
McAndrews had asked her school principals and department directors to build a budget that included a look at prior purchases, staffing needs and the needs of new students who had recently moved into the district.
A further plan of the superintendent is to develop a viable, three-year plan for the district as one of its current goals as the fiscal 2023 budget is reviewed and worked on.
“I fully understand that this is not where we are at,” McAndrews said. “You had wanted to see the components of a zero-based budget and I wanted you to see where the principals and the directors’ minds were at.”
School, department requests
According to the draft budget, the Cashman Elementary School will need $17,500 in new funding for teachers supplies; $2,300 for special education instruction materials; $5,800 for social/emotional learning support materials and curriculum; $67,000 for a math interventionist; $67,000 for a reading specialist; $67,000 for an adjustment counselor/social worker; $67,000 for an English language teacher; and $4,000 for 140 clerical hours.
The middle school administration has asked for $67,000 for a math interventionist; $14,440 for cafeteria/recess supervisors; $4,000 for co-curricular contracted services; and $2,400 for social/emotional learning support materials and curriculum.
The high school is looking to spend an extra $27,150 for a building-based substitute teacher; $15,000 for credit recovery summer programming; $8,384 to restore clerical support; $25,000 for curriculum supplies and materials; and the Amesbury Innovation High School has requested $3,600 for online curriculum licenses.
The Athletics Department has asked for $3,300 for tournament fees and travel; the Facilities Department is looking for $110,000 for two swing performance trainers; $10,000 to re-key the exterior of the middle school; $35,000 to rekey the exterior of the Cashman Elementary School; $4,400 for air ionizers at the middle and high schools; $1,500 for a snow blower; $675 for a drum machine/snake; $4,550 for a 100-foot probe inspection camera; and $9,800 for a small traction drive with pad holder/charger at the Amesbury Elementary and Cashman Elementary schools.
Student Services is asking for $67,000 for a new, intensive integrated pre-kindergarten teacher and $27,000 for a paraprofessional in that class. The department is also asking for another $67,000 for a new life skills program teacher at the middle school.
The superintendent’s office is asking for $70,000 for a new communications director/webmaster; $67,000 for the cyclical replacement of Chromebooks in the second and seventh grades; $8,750 for additional teacher Chromebooks; and $67,000 to hire a new district social worker for attendance and family support.
Facilities has also asked for $20,000 for plumbing materials and labor; $5,000 for wall material; $10,000 for packing to retrofit the Cashman Elementary School; and the Technology Department is also looking for $28,000 to maintain wireless access points. The Curriculum Department has asked for $5,000 for professional development; $5,000 for equity supplies and materials; and $12,000 for teachers stipends for the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee.
Other items
Rent for the Amesbury Innovation High School is anticipated to increase by $3,000; transportation is expected to go up $30,770; health insurance is expected to increase by approximately $330,188 (up 7.5%); and the cost of phones are expected to go up $32,163.
The draft budget also assumes $617,477 in cost of living and step increases among the faculty and $64,044 in contractual obligations for individual contracts and acknowledges that revolving accounts for transportation, athletics, facility rental and food services have also been significantly reduced due to the pandemic. The exact amount of Chapter 70 state education funding remains unknown but has been anticipated at $56,340.
The superintendent is also looking to add a third prekindergarten class targeting students with intensive special needs. The new pre-K class would also provide earlier access to identify and address needs for students who will also attend school for a longer period of time.
ESSER funds
Federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds ($259,257) are paying for adjustment counselors at the middle and high schools; an elementary math interventionist; and an elementary reading coach. The superintendent would also like to add a part-time counselor at the middle school as well as another part-time counselor at the high school, and is also looking for $67,000 for a social worker.
Also factoring into the draft budget: providing optimal student achievement while also planning and budgeting for the opening of the under-construction $60.5 million, Sgt. Jordan Shay Memorial Lower Elementary School by the fall of 2023, as well as the reduction of fees.
McAndrews told the School Committee on Feb. 9 that her administration will continue to look at student enrollment and any potential adjustments the district can make regarding the proposed budget.
“We have a retirement and, maybe we could have just parlay that into another position that we have asked for, instead of replacing that retirement,” McAndrews said. “We are working on that, based on enrollment to see how we can adjust that.”
Discussion on mask mandate
The School Committee is expected to meet at the high school at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, for a public hearing before voting on whether or not to waive the state mask mandate in the high school, effective Feb. 16.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
