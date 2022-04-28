AMESBURY — The superintendent of schools is preparing to start the process of retiring the Amesbury High School Indian mascot.
The School Committee voted unanimously to discontinue use of the high school’s Amesbury Fighting Indian mascot in November.
Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews recommended the mascot retirement after an 18-member mascot review committee recommended the same and her administration is working on a five-year-plan to make the change.
McAndrews said her administrative team is also waiting for a final edit of the School Committee’s mascot and other identifiers policy to be made before forming a new volunteer mascot committee to oversee the Indian’s phaseout during the 2022-23 school year.
The superintendent’s desired policy change would allow for the addition of the high school principal and his or her designee as the new mascot committee’s managers.
“I wanted the flexibility of two administrators to co-chair that committee,” she said.
The new mascot committee would also include: three to four staff members; five current students (including a student council member and a student advisory council member); one middle school student; three to four parents of current high school students; three to four community members (including one member of the high school athletic boosters and one high school alumni); and a School Committee liaison.
McAndrews said she hopes to have the mascot policy amended at the School Committee’s May 16 meeting and interim high school Principal Danielle Ricci could then move forward with soliciting volunteers to fill out the new committee by the end of the school year in June.
The new committee would, however, not meet until the next school year begins in the fall.
According to McAndrews, working with the mascot review committee over the summer proved to be a difficult proposition with many absences and she would not want to make that mistake again.
“The summer really proved to be counterproductive the last time we did this. So we want to look for volunteers and identify the committee before school ends and then really get the work done when we come back to school in September,” she said.
Former high school students Meisha Acevedo and Sam Cadwell began the process that led to the Indian’s retirement with a presentation to the School Committee advocating for its removal in March.
Acevedo was a member of the mascot review committee last year as well and confirmed the group had difficulty pulling together a complete meeting of the whole, especially in the summer months.
“We had two members of the committee who just never showed up but we did have a core group of consistent players who did come pretty regularly,” she said.
The new mascot committee would solicit ideas for a new high school identifier. It would then whittle the options to two.
Those options would then be presented to the superintendent, who would present her own recommendation to the School Committee, which is the final arbiter in the process.
“They will probably be a progression of surveys about the identifier, but the most important piece is that we will be back in school so that we have access to students,” she said.
Ricci said her students want to make sure that the next identifier is relevant and important to Amesbury as a community.
“They want to see something that we can embrace and embody as Amesbury and it doesn’t feel like it is just being chosen to be chosen," she said. "They want something that has roots within the Amesbury community and its history.”
Acevedo is studying political science at Salem State University. She said she could possibly be interested in being a member of the new mascot committee but added that her schoolwork has been keeping her busy.
“My academic schedule is looking pretty tough, but I think it’s exciting,” she said. “It’s great to see all of that hard work pay off and, even if I’m not part of the committee, I want the new high schoolers to be proud of their mascot. So I hope that there are a lot of engaged students on the board.”
