Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Overcast and blustery with rain ending for the afternoon. The rain may be heavy at times. High near 45F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 23F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.