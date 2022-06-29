AMESBURY — Ryan Cusick, the son of Terry and Rachel Cusick of Amesbury, was recently recognized with Scouting’s highest award, the Eagle Scout Award.
Cusick has been a member of Troop 4 in Amesbury for seven years after crossing over from Cub Scouts.
He needed to earn 21 Merit Badges for the Eagle rank. Some of them are required such as camping, first aid, citizenship, communication and lifesaving.
He also was able to earn Merit Badges that were personally appealing to him such as photography, collections, traffic safety, reptile study and painting.
In winter of 2019, Cusick received the chance to put his lifesaving skills to the test when his cousin was skating and fell through ice.
Cusick, while endangering his own life, was able to reach out to him using various lifesaving methods he learned and saved his cousin’s life.
For his heroism, the National Council of the Boy Scouts awarded him the National Heroism and Lifesaving Medal.
During his experience in the troop, Cusick served in the leadership roles of quartermaster, assistant senior patrol leader and senior patrol leader. He also mentored younger Scouts and taught them Scouting skills.
For his Eagle Service Project, he organized a team to build six picnic tables for Camp Kent, an environmental camp in Amesbury. The old tables were badly weathered and deemed unusable.
He set up a GoFundMe page and solicited local businesses. Lowe’s Lumber in Seabrook donated all the lumber and Amesbury Industrial donated all the hardware.
He raised more than $900 to cover expenses and donated $750 of the remaining money to Camp Kent for future projects.
