AMESBURY - Andrew Freeman, son of Douglas and Jennifer Freeman of Amesbury was presented scouting's highest award, the Eagle Scout Award during the most recent Court of Honor ceremony.
Freeman, a recent graduate of Whittier Vocational High School, has been a member of Troop 4, sponsored by the Market Street Baptist Church, for over 7 years.
He joined cub scouting in Georgia in 2010 and after moving to Amesbury, he joined Pack 4 and then crossed over to Troop 4 in 2015. He progressed thru the ranks of scouting and passed his Eagle Scout Award in May.
He was an avid camper with the troop attending Caveman Campouts, Deepfreeze Campouts, bike hike treks, along with specialty camping learning scuba diving and rock climbing. He served the troop thru leadership being the troop scribe, quartermaster, patrol leader, and senior patrol leader.
He earned 22 merit badges including the 11 required for Eagle Scout along with some personal favorites like water sports, shotgun shooting, scuba diving, photography, kayaking, geocaching and sports.
One of the requirements for the Eagle Award is to plan, develop and carry out a service project to the community showing leadership to others to get the project done. Freeman partnered with Amesbury's Camp Kent to install owl boxes. These boxes allow for nesting of various owl species that reside in the local area. After researching styles and sizes of the boxes, he and members of the troop made them in his garage and then mounted them at Camp Kent. He also removed old ones at the camp that had since deteriorated.
