AMESBURY — The Amesbury Improvement Association is ready to celebrate Arbor Day this weekend after a two-year hiatus.
The all-volunteer, nonprofit organization has been planting trees in the city for more than 150 years and it also established the Richard Gale Memorial Tree Program with a mission of increasing the city’s tree canopy in 2018.
Madelene Murphy is the chair of the Richard Gale Memorial Tree Program which was formed in honor of the late conservationist and plants free trees for residents, while also planting three public trees every year.
The Amesbury Improvement Association had to cancel its traditional Arbor Day celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.
But volunteers will once again be planting three trees near the playground at the Town Park during an Arbor Day celebration this Saturday, April 30 from 9 a.m.-11 a.m.
Kids will also be able to take part in a Town Park scavenger hunt on Saturday, while their parents can take advantage of the tree program’s free saplings in five varieties of native trees: Allegheny serviceberry, American hornbeam, black tupelo, Eastern red cedar and red maple.
Residents can also sign up to have a larger tree planted in their yards.
Murphy said it is wonderful to be able to host the Arbor Day celebration once again after two years away.
“We’ve been planting trees, we just haven’t had a public event in two years. So this will be a very welcome event,” she said.
Murphy estimated that the tree program has planted roughly 150 trees over the past five years, while giving away 100 saplings each year as well.
Putting a new tree into the ground is a unique feeling, according to Murphy.
“During that first spring, when everything was shutting down during COVID, we were able to still able to plant trees and I had people who are planting trees and in tears because of the whole symbolism of planting new life at that time,” she said.
According to Murphy, trees add to the city’s wildlife, sequester carbon dioxide, protect against flooding, provide cooling canopies and create oxygen.
“Studies have now shown that they add to our mental health too and they are beautiful,” she said.
Mayor Kassandra Gove is expected to read an Arbor Day proclamation during Saturday’s event and said in a text message that she is happy to see Gale’s legacy continue to live on through the Richard Gale Memorial Tree Planting Program.
“Their sapling program continues to grow, year after year, and provides an incredible benefit to our residents and our quality of life,” the mayor said.
Amesbury Improvement Association President Anne Ferguson said she enjoys sharing the importance of planting trees and hopes to see as many people as possible take part in Saturday’s Arbor Day celebration.
“Trees are so good for climate change,” she said.
According to Murphy, everyone who plants a tree is making a contribution to their community.
“When you plant a tree, you are planting the future,” she said.
For more information on the Richard Gale Memorial Tree Program, send an email to amesburytrees@gmail.com.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
