AMESBURY — The future of the former Trader Alan’s truck stop property could come more into focus during a virtual community information session next week.
The 7.7-acre parcel at 21 Pond View Ave. was previously used for a truck stop, diner, motel, gas station and service garage but was abandoned in the 1990s.
Tax foreclosure would lead the city to buy the property for $1 from Thelma Titcomb in December 2001. Titcomb bought the property from the estate of John J. Ryan for $533,385 in February 1998.
Mayor Kassandra Gove designated the city-owned property as surplus in 2020 and created a seven-member volunteer disposition committee last fall to look at potential uses for the property.
The property was most recently assessed at $177,500 and is being used for Public Works Department storage.
The site is off Route 150 and in a neighborhood undergoing a major transformation. The new, 100-unit Village at Bailey’s Pond condominium development is across the street and the Maples Crossing sports complex is being built behind the property on South Hunt Road.
The state and federally designated brownfield property’s underground storage tanks have been removed and there are no limitations on future use of the property, according to Caitlin Thayer, the city’s communications director.
Thayer said in a press release that the disposition committee has reviewed the data on the site and will hold the virtual community information session Monday at 7 p.m.
Community and Economic Development Director Angela Cleveland said the property could see many future uses.
“It’s an open book,” Cleveland said. “We will need to confirm the utilities, both on and off the site, to see if whether or not we can meet the needs of potential uses.
“Can we meet those right now as a city or will we need to invest?” she added. “Are there any opportunities to merge with other parcels? What are the potential tax revenue options? What are the hot uses right now and what would be a complementary use to that neighborhood?”
The disposition committee is excited to get to work on the property, Cleveland said.
“We have a really cool group of people with various skills to bring to the table,” Cleveland said. “We have a former engineer, someone who has graphic design background. Most of them are neighbors who either live in the area or in the district. So we are pretty excited about that.”
The committee is expected to make recommendations to Gove about potential reuse options for the site after the meeting Monday.
The property is zoned for an office park. The city expects to have a proposal and developer chosen by the end of the fiscal year in June.
Gove thanked members of the disposition committee in the press release and said she is excited to be at the community engagement phase of the Trader Alan’s project.
“The former Trader Alan’s truck stop has been vacant for decades and we have a great opportunity for a new development that will positively impact that growing neighborhood and our entire community,” Gove said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
