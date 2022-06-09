AMESBURY - After leading Amesbury Fire Rescue for seven years, fire Chief Ken Berkenbush will be stepping down from the job at the end of June after the city decided not to renew his contract.
“After a period of open dialogue regarding financial stewardship and contractual options for fiscal 2023, and in the best interest of the city and our taxpayers, Chief Berkenbush and the city will be parting ways," Mayor Kassandra Gove said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.
Berkenbush served roughly seven years as the city's top firefighter. He came from the Exeter, N.H., Fire Department, where he served as assistant chief. He succeeded fire Chief Jonathan Brickett.
Carl Rizzo, president of the local firefighter's union, confirmed the city made a decision to change the department's administration.
"We wish him well wherever he lands," Rizzo said.
Berkenbush began his career in emergency services in 1982. In addition to standard Fire Department operations, Berkenbush managed Exeter’s paramedics, Fire Prevention and Investigation Division, and Health Department.
During his time in Amesbury, he has also been responsible for the Emergency Management Department. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic Berkenbush took on the role of director of public health and was instrumental in leading regional vaccine clinics, according to the city.
A search for Berkenbush's replacement will begin "as soon as possible," with an interim chief expected to be named soon, Gove added.
Berkenbush made $162,303 in fiscal 2022. Amesbury Fire Rescue has the third largest departmental operating budget after schools and police. Its fiscal 2023 recommended budget (pending council approval) is $3,891,118, according to Gove's office.
"I want to thank him for his service to the city of Amesbury and to our residents. I know our community relies on the consistent and timely response provided by Amesbury Fire Rescue, and I am confident that the entire team will continue to provide top-notch services to our residents,' Gove said in her statement.
A phone message seeking comment has been left with Berkenbush.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.