AMESBURY — Local resident Kirun Kapur earned poetry honors for her "Women in the Waiting Room" collection at the Massachusetts Center for the Book's 21st annual Massachusetts Book Awards.
The Massachusetts Book Awards recognize achievement in five categories of literature written by current state residents, according to a press release.
Kapur was given the poetry honor for her collection of poems and stories of women, published by Black Lawrence Press.
State Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, congratulated Kapur in a press release.
“Her collection of stories, 'Women in the Waiting Room,' is truly extraordinary and I encourage residents across Massachusetts to check it out,” DiZoglio said.
Enzo Silon Surin of Swampscott took home this year's poetry award for "When My Body Was A Clinched Fist" and Peter Gizzi of Holyoke also earned poetry honors.
Massachusetts Center for the Book executive director Sharon Shaloo said in a release that her public-private partnership is pleased to honor all of this year's winners.
“Some are seasoned authors, while others are honored for debut projects," Shaloo said. "With virtual promotion planned in the short term, we look forward to personally celebrating the honorees at a State House event when possible.”
Massachusetts Center for the Book website: www.massbook.org.
