AMESBURY — A High Street resident whose apartment allegedly became infested with rats and has had a leaking roof for years sued her landlord last week.
Judith Hale, of 42 High St. filed the lawsuit Thursday in Salem Superior Court against building owner William Yameen after she claimed she was bitten by one of the rats that invaded her home. At the same time, the roof at 42 High St. sustained significant damage, making her living room unusable, according to the lawsuit.
City Health Agent Deborah Ketchen inspected the property Dec. 13 and found violations of the state’s sanitary code that “endanger or materially impair the health or safety and well-being of an occupant “as well as structural issues related to the leaking roof,” according to city records.
Yameen, according to the lawsuit, was notified of the violations by mail. Yameen does not live on the property and has multiple addresses listed under his name, including a Main Street address, addresses in Haverhill and Methuen, and a North Andover business address.
Yameen had five days to remedy the violations upon receiving notice, the lawsuit said.
Hale’s attorney, Dallas Haines, said Yameen recently dispatched roofers to fix the leak.
“It appears that the leaky roof has finally been addressed (won’t know until it rains) but not until the board of health inspector issued a report and I arranged to have it delivered to Mr. Yameen, attached to a cover letter stating various facts that are largely recited in the court petition,” Haines wrote in an email.
When reached by phone Tuesday, Ketchen said she received word that work on the roof was being done but had yet to return to the property to inspect it.
“The property owner is making repairs,” Ketchen said.
Asked to describe how the interior looked, Ketchen said there was water damage believed to have come from the roof. When asked about reports of rat infestation, Ketchen said she did not see any rats.
In her report, however, Ketchen checked a box that signifies that Yameen failed to comply with regulations which prevent the “accumulation of garbage, rubbish, filth or other causes of sickness which provide a food source or harborage for rodents, insects or other pests.”
Phone calls to a number belonging to Yameen as listed in the Health Department’s report were not returned.
Hale, who declined to comment, has lived at 42 High St., located near Market Square and Vermette’s market, for about 15 years and pays $1,000 a month in rent. She has consistently paid her rent on time, the lawsuit said.
The three-family building was last assessed at $439,600, according to the city’s online database. The property features a main building where Hale lives and a commercial building. Yameen has owned the building since October 2002.
The lawsuit seeks an unspecified amount of monetary damages, money spent on rent during the period when the building violated health codes, and attorney fees.
It also asks Yameen to “make immediate arrangements to address the above-recited deficiencies” and promptly report to the court the names of those working on the property. Until the work is completed, Hale would send rent checks to a court clerk.
The six-page lawsuit goes into disturbing detail when describing Hale’s living conditions, including one paragraph that explains how a rat infestation occurred in early 2021. Not only were rats visible in the building, but they chewed through her personal property. The landlord hired someone to lay traps but did not deal with the infestation.
“Yameen was advised that until the sources of penetration into the house and apartment were sealed, the setting of traps was not a solution and that the openings themselves needed to be closed,” the lawsuit reads.
In September, a rat became stuck in a wicker storage unit in the kitchen and could not get out, the lawsuit said.
“Hale was home and notified the person who sat the traps. That individual arrived and had to use a hammer to kill the rat,” the lawsuit reads.
The building’s roof over her living room began leaking about four years ago, the lawsuit claims. Yameen was repeatedly told of the leak but failed to address the problem. Eventually a hole opened in the living room ceiling providing the perfect breeding ground for mold. Water then began dripping onto the couch and floor and in the process paint peeled across the ceiling.
In the same email, Haines wrote that he felt the court would side with his client.
“I would expect the court to provide the relief that is sought in the petition,” Haines wrote.
Haines went on to write that his client’s plight was not an isolated incident and that tenants fear eviction should they complain about their rental units even though they are protected against that result so long as the rent is paid.
“There are other units in Amesbury like this one, with low rents but not meeting rental standards. It is an unfortunate situation when landlords fail to address such deficiencies, however there are bad tenants who have no appreciation for the mutual obligations that exist. Owners of rental property provide housing that is sorely needed and that is a recognized service, but there are legal and ethical obligations that go with providing rental properties,” Haines wrote in his email.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
