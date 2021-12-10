AMESBURY — Local cookie artist Renee Terry got to add another title to her repertoire on Friday: champion of this week's Food Network “Christmas Cookie Challenge."
Terry owns and operates her Sweet Cheeks by Renee bakery out of her home where she specializes in custom cookies and cakes.
She has also been offering online cooking classes and decided to take her act to the next level as a contestant on the Food Network's popular cooking game show. “Christmas Cookie Challenge" gives five cookie artists from across the country a chance to compete each week in a holiday-themed cookie contest.
Terry held a watch party for family and friends when her show aired on Thursday and said she had 120 notifications waiting for her on Facebook after she won the $10,000 prize.
"I was nervous about how everything would go but I am actually very happy with how the episode went," Terry said. "People seem to be receiving it well and I'm really excited about it. I had 50 plus direct messages on Instagram, plus another 50 requests. My follower count ended up going up over 1,000 in only three hours. So it has been insane."
She said she was able to move into the show's second round Thursday night, thanks to the intricate details and flavor of her cookies.
"I really think I was able to win by using the special ingredient the best," Terry said. "We were required to put 3D elements on our (15-inch) ugly Christmas sweater cookie and my three elements went above and beyond everyone else. I put a lot of 3D elements on there."
According to Terry, her cookies are designed to be enjoyed visually but they are very tasty as well. She also put her recipe up on her website after the show at: https://sweetcheeksbyrenee.com/.
"I'm not into that whole look pretty but taste yucky deal," Terry said. "I have my own custom recipe that people just die for because it's just a little bit different than your typical sugar cookie."
Terry, the married mother of two young children, said she does all of her orders online and she is already booked through to February.
"I'm going to be focusing on teaching more classes in 2022 and will be traveling a lot and teaching classes around the country," Terry said. "I'll be going to Reno to be a core instructor at Cookie Con in March and I'll be an instructor for an international cake and candy expo in Miami in April. So, I'm going to ride this out and see where it takes me from here."
