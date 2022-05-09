AMESBURY — A well-known auto repair shop is about to perform its last oil change and the owner would like to say goodbye to his customers before heading south.
Bill Drew has owned and operated Drew’s Tire & Auto Center at 85 Elm St. since 1979.
The 70-year-old announced this week he is retiring and he and his wife, Beverly, are moving down to Houston, Texas, to be closer to their son, Jon.
Drew said he wants to sincerely thank every customer who has come into his shop over the past 43 years.
“I helped a lot of people and I made a few of them angry. But, in the garage business, you’re going to have a few angry people,” he said.
Generations of families have stuck with Drew over the past four decades because they trust him, he said.
“One of my customers is 40 years old. I did his dad’s car, I did his car and I’m doing his kids’ cars now,” he said.
Trust is what keeps customers coming back, year after year, according to Drew.
“When a person drives in, I go out to meet them, because, I know what they’re coming in for,” he said. “You really don’t get that type of service anymore.”
Drew started working at the former Elm Street gas station when it was Amesbury Alignment and Radiator and was owned by his father, Wilbur, in the 1970s.
The U.S. Army veteran would end up buying the 4,500-square-foot building after his father’s death in 1979. He opened up six repair bays, pulled out the old gas tanks, and started Drew’s Tire & Auto Center.
Every day presented a new challenge for Drew and his crews, which reached a high of three staff members in the 1980s and 1990s.
“Everybody should be in business for a year or so. You learn a lot,” he said. “I had one customer who was coming in for 20 years. But, if you screw up once, they are gone.”
The longtime city resident, also an avid golfer and woodworker, is known for his many lifelike wooden characters such as the plywood Bigfoot family that Drew would stand up in front of his shop each winter.
“People just stop, they get out of their cars, and they take pictures with them and you can tell they’re smiling,” he said.
Drew’s brother-in-law, Bernie Casey, posted on local social media pages that Drew’s Tire & Auto Center was going to be closing and the owner had plenty of equipment he was looking to sell.
The response from Drew’s customers was swift, Casey said.
“People were calling, three minutes later, and they all love him. They would all marry this guy tomorrow,” Casey said of Drew.
Drew said he was humbled by all of the love he’s been receiving on social media.
“People were coming all day long on Tuesday. It’s really great and I did what I set out to accomplish,” he said.
The Drew’s Tire & Auto Center building has already been sold to another local business owner who is primarily interested in using it for storage and will not be opening an auto shop, Drew said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.