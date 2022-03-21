AMESBURY — Troop 4 Boy Scout Bryan Corneau received Scouting’s highest honor when he advanced to Eagle Scout this year.
The Amesbury High School senior earned 31 merit badges as a Boy Scout, including in water sports, pets, radio, game design, law, animation, coin collecting, finger printing, geocaching, scuba diving and traffic safety. He also attended the 2017 National Jamboree in West Virginia and also served his troop as patrol leader, webmaster, Order of the Arrow representative and senior patrol leader.
Corneau began his scouting career as a member of Cub Scout Pack 4 and received the Arrow of Light. He would eventually become a Boy Scout in 2015 and joins his father, John, and older brother, Cameron, as an Eagle Scout.
Corneau earned over 50 hours of service while working with the Friends of the Macy Colby House to recreate the crushed stone sidewalk leading up to the 18th century home for his Eagle Scout service project.
He hopes to study engineering or computer science at college in the fall.
