AMESBURY — The next month and a half should be the relative calm before the storm that will be the final construction season for the Elm Street reconstruction project.
The state embarked upon the $11.4 million project in March 2020. The reconstruction project includes all new paving along a 1.46-mile stretch of road from the corner of Route 110 at Elm Street to the downtown, as well as the installation of wheelchair-accessible sidewalks and mixed-use bicycle lanes, new drainage, paving, curbs and streetlights.
Construction workers left the area last fall but crews have been back out, cleaning up and preparing for the final construction season, which should begin in earnest with the final pavement coating once school is out for the summer in June.
Once the final coat of paving is laid down, workers will then get to work on cleaning up the new sidewalks, placing the final street markings, putting up the street signs and activating the traffic lights at Congress Street and Monroe Street.
City Communications Director Caitlin Thayer said motorists can expect to run into a few detours along the way this summer, none of which will be as extensive as last year’s detours around the Carriagetown Marketplace area.
“We are through the thick of it,” she said.
Thayer added that the COVID-19 pandemic helped to keep the project on schedule for its November completion since fewer vehicles were on the road for many months.
“They have made really good progress,” she said of the road crews.
Water Street parking deck
Construction on the city’s Water Street parking deck is scheduled to begin Monday, April 25.
Public Works Director Rob Desmarais said the $134,000 project will be performed by New Jersey-based Structural Preservation Inc. and is expected to take about four weeks to complete, with construction continuing seven days a week.
While the parking deck will be off limits to motorists, Desmarais said they will still be able to park in the municipal parking lot during construction.
“The deck is reinforced concrete and it will be off limits but half of that parking lot at the top and bottom is just pavement. So people can park on the regular pavement,” he said.
Thayer said the Water Street parking deck project is a limited short-term repair expected to provide a two-year solution.
She said the city has submitted a statement of interest for state grants through the Community One Stop Program for funding to redesign and rebuild the parking deck/garage.
