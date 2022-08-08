DANVERS — The Essex County Community Foundation, an organization serving the 34 cities and towns of Essex County, announces that Lane A. Glenn of Amesbury and two others have recently been elected to the organization’s board of trustees.
“Our board is made up of a group of accomplished and passionate community leaders who care deeply about Essex County and the residents who call the region home,” said Beth Francis, president and CEO of ECCF.
“The addition of Lane, Patricia and Dean really strengthens ECCF as an organization and their combined experience, skills and unique perspectives increase our capacity to serve Essex County alongside so many dedicated community partners.”
Glenn, a longtime leader in higher education and current president of Northern Essex Community College, has spent much of his career advocating for colleges and universities as engines of economic and workforce development, particularly in Gateway cities, and advancing the mission of community colleges.
“Like ECCF, the mission of community colleges in Massachusetts is to open the doors of opportunity even wider, for education, workforce training, arts and culture, and most of all, economic mobility for everyone in the communities we serve,” Glenn said.
Glenn is also an experienced community volunteer. He serves on the boards of MassINC, a nonprofit that promotes civic engagement, the Lawrence Partnership and Lawrence General Hospital.
In the past, he has served on the boards of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce, the Amesbury Educational Foundation, the United Way and a wide variety of other nonprofits and community and academic organizations. Before joining the ECCF board in 2022, he was also a member of the foundation’s County Leadership Council.
“I am incredibly excited to be joining the board of ECCF, this organization I have admired for so long, and that has become an essential convener and thought-partner in so many initiatives striving to improve equity and the quality of life for our communities, from Impact Essex County to Creative County, Advancing Digital Equity, and so much more,” Glenn said.
Glenn is now part of a dedicated 19-member board of community, business and philanthropic leaders, each committed to volunteering their skills, experience and knowledge of the region to strengthen the communities of Essex County.
“We are so fortunate to have people of this caliber join the ECCF board,” said Chair John Colucci.
