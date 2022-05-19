AMESBURY — Mayor Kassandra Gove has released her proposed $71.3 million operating budget for fiscal 2023, up 2.95%, or $2 million, over last year’s numbers.
According to the mayor’s budget book, a homeowner with property valued at $480,218 can expect to pay an additional $329.77 in property taxes if Gove’s proposed operating budget is approved by the City Council.
Gove compiled her budget book with an estimated tax rate of $17.68 per $1,000 property valuation and an estimated excess tax levy capacity of $2.1 million, down from $3.25 million last year.
The mayor said in an email that the budget’s focus was to maintain a high level of service for residents, businesses and visitors, while also holding the line on the tax rate and preserving the city’s excess tax levy capacity.
“We made cuts in as many places as we could while ensuring continuity of service in all departments," she said. "As soon as the FY23 budget is passed, we’ll start working on the FY24 budget and thinking differently about how we deliver services in the current economic climate.”
Gove wrote in a letter to the City Council that the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic will continue to affect the city in fiscal 2023, but added that recommending a 4% or 5% increase in the budget would be untenable for taxpayers.
Revenues are either stagnant or down in the city, with tax and excise penalties and interest down $10,000; hotel room taxes are down $75,000; and cannabis excise taxes are down $105,000, among other items.
Gove said the city has dealt with the health implications of the pandemic over the last two years and has more recently been dealing with its financial implications. The city is experiencing labor shortages and supply chain issues that affect residents’ daily lives, from restaurants and retailers to roadwork and development projects, according to the mayor.
“Amesbury is not alone in feeling those repercussions and I’m not sure anyone knows how long it will take to settle,” she said.
Budget highlights
Police Department funding would increase 0.20% ($7,232) over last year’s allocation at $4.6 million under the mayor’s proposed budget, and the Fire Department would see a 0.50% increase ($18,000) over last year’s numbers at $3.9 million.
The Building Inspections Office would see its budget rise from $313,572 to $313,088, the street lighting budget of $150,000 is down $25,000 from last year’s $175,000 allotment, and the Public Works Department has seen its budget increase $29,237 to $1.8 million.
The School Committee approved a $35.5 million operating budget in April, but Gove asked Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews to find roughly $500,000 in additional savings earlier this month.
The superintendent found $477,589 in savings without having to cut teachers or programs. The School Committee approved a $35 million operating budget Monday.
“My team and the school administration took a collaborative look at our proposed budgets and made cuts, line by line, where feasible," Gove said. "I asked the schools to make reductions near $500,000 and Superintendent McAndrews was able to do that.”
The Council on Aging will see its budget decrease by $2,000 to $161,981. Youth Services' budget has been decreased by $8,237 to $402,220, while Amesbury Public Library will see an additional $8,285 for a budget of $879,471.
Gove’s administration has reclassified expenses for all landline phones and software from individual department budgets to the Information Technology Department’s line item to maximize administrative efficiency, resulting in a 35.70% increase in its budget from $627,654 in fiscal 2022 to $852,446 in fiscal 2023.
Union negotiations
Health insurance rates for municipal employees have increased 3.53%. The mayor is in negotiations with the city’s five public sector unions and said salaries for union and nonunion staff will be adjusted after negotiations are complete.
“All five are at different points in the negotiation process. These will be settled when both parties come to an agreement on the terms being considered,” she said.
Gove also wrote that she has been working with department heads and the school administration to take a look at the budget and make cuts, line by line, to come up with more than $1 million in savings.
The city will continue to pursue its way-finding signage, city building feasibility study, Fourth Street and Friend Street drainage, water treatment plant remote operations, a Route 110 pumping station and various IT infrastructure projects, according to the mayor.
ARPA funding
Amesbury received $5.1 million in American Rescue plan act funding in 2021, and used $1.2 million in Fiscal 2022, with $943,376 being utilized in that year’s operating budget and $264,961 was used as capital funding.
The city will be using some of the remaining ARPA funds to hire a consultant for staff training, focused on emotional intelligence and cultural competence to help strengthen its hiring, retention and training practices, as well as exam and policies and practices through an equity lens.
To view the city’s financial plans and the proposed budget, go to the city’s website: amesburyma.gov.
