AMESBURY – The city of Amesbury is declaring a snow emergency from 2 p.m. today, Feb. 1, until 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Drivers are asked not to park on city streets during this time frame so crews can clear the streets quickly and safely. Drivers must have a winter parking permit to park in the municipal lots on Friend Street and Water Street, and may only park in the designated spots, according to a notice from the city.
Cars that are still parked on the streets during a snow emergency may be ticketed or towed at the owner's expense.
For more information go here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.