AMESBURY — The residents of Wells Avenue are not happy about the new bus route running up and down their street and they appear to have the City Council’s backing.
The Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority recently established the Route 51 bus line that carries passengers from the Nicholas J. Costello Transportation Center, over to Main Street to access Heritage Towers, Our Neighbors’ Table and the U.S. Postal Service building next door.
The new bus route then goes on to Highland Street to make a stop at the Amesbury Health Center, where it turns down Wells Avenue and back onto Main Street in front of Amesbury Middle School.
Roughly a dozen Wells Avenue residents made their way to City Hall on Tuesday evening to let the City Council know that they are not happy with the new bus route and the board told them it would draft a letter to the MVRTA asking it to take another look at its new line.
Wells Avenue resident John Goodnow told the council that the new bus route represents a serious safety concern on his steep, residential street, with buses going up and down Wells Avenue and children coming to and from Amesbury Middle School at the end of the hill on Main Street.
Goodnow’s neighbor, Alison Lindstrom, said a typical MVRTA passenger bus is roughly 40 feet long and needs a width clearance of 11.5 feet.
Lindstrom added that the width of Wells Avenue runs between 20 and 28 feet, depending on the spot, which doesn’t give a bus too much room to maneuver when a car or another bus is headed in the opposite direction.
Middle school students often walk in the road on Wells Avenue because of its crumbling sidewalks, according to Lindstrom, who said an additional blind spot near the peak at the corner of Highland Street also complicates matters.
“The buses don’t fit, the cars and buses don’t fit, children and buses don’t fit,” she said.
At-large Councilor Adrienne Lennon said she had gone on a site visit of Wells Avenue herself and is in agreement with the residents.
“I think it is dangerous, I think it is very unlikely if that part of the route were to be subject to any kind of traffic or engineering studies, it would not pass that type of analysis for the bus to make those turns,” she said.
The MVRTA should have demonstrated its need before the bus route change was made, according to Lennon, who said the left hand turn at the bottom of Wells Avenue is particularly dangerous, with the crosswalk in front of the middle school not clearly marked.
Lennon also recommended that the council draft a letter to the MVRTA Advisory Board requesting that the transit authority reevaluate the bus route while also rerouting it to Route 110 until the need and legality of the change is justified.
District 3 Councilor Roger Deschenes said he would be happy to sign the potential letter, because Wells Avenue, “seems to be a very poor place for a bus route.”
“School-aged children have become accustomed to walking in the street to get to and from school in the school facilities that we provide,” he said. “We are supposed to provide that safely and this does not do that.”
At-Large Councilor Steve Stanganelli asked Mayor Kassandra Gove’s administration to look into just what authority the council may have when it comes to an MVRTA bus route. He also said he wanted to hear if the city’s Traffic and Transportation Committee had any further input on the subject, as well as any other bus route changes the MVRTA may have planned in the future.
“We want to make sure we are on their list, in case they need to make changes again,” he said.
District 1 Councilor Jonathan Hickok serves on the Traffic and Transportation Committee and said he will be looking into the matter further.
“We will do what we can to look into it and get some answers,” he said.
A group of Wells Avenue residents sent a letter to Gove in February, asking for the new bus route to eliminated.
The mayor told the council Tuesday that MVRTA administrator Noah Berger had asked the city for some time to analyze ridership and data from the bus route.
Gove also said a meeting on the matter has been booked for April 21 between the residents, herself, Community and Economic Development Director Angela Cleveland and Berger.
“We all committed to have an open discussion and understand what the possibility is for next steps. We look forward to seeing everybody there, when we will get much more deeper into the process, and I invite all of you to come,” she said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.