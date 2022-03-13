WEST NEWBURY — After searching for months, the Finance Committee has finally found two new members, but one town leader isn’t completely thrilled about it.
When repeated advertising to fill the two vacancies failed to ignite interest from the public, the Select Board grew concerned that a committee which it relies heavily on for fiscal recommendations prior to and at town meetings would remain under staffed just as the panel’s warrant article review process was about to get under way this month.
But at the last minute, three candidates stepped up — Kevin Bowe, Walter Burmeister, and Chris Wile. During his interview for one of the two open seats, Bowe acknowledged he actually would prefer to serve on the as-yet-unseated Affordable Housing Trust. He had thrown his name into the ring because no one else had volunteered and he understood the important role the Finance Committee played, particularly leading up to the spring town meeting.
Following Bowe’s statement, a motion was made to appoint Wile and Burmeister. Wile was unanimously voted in, with Burmeister receiving support from two of three members. In a moment that was brief but laced with tension, Select Board member David Archibald voiced his objection to Burmeister’s appointment, saying that the candidate had previously charged that Archibald’s property tax assessment was lowered as a result of his service on the Select Board. In all his years volunteering for municipal seats his integrity had never been impugned before, Archibald said.
“I just pointed out the facts,” Burmeister responded.
“The implication was there,” Archibald answered back.
“Wasn’t meant to be,” said Burmeister.
“Of course it was,” said Archibald, who subsequently voted against the appointment.
Burmeister twice lost his attempt to unseat incumbent members of the Board of Assessor in 2020 and 2021. As part of his campaign at the time, he discussed what he felt were inconsistencies in property valuations. Large variations in building factors on property record cards and on land valuations for adjoining properties raised concerning questions, he contended.
Founder and CEO of Facilicom International, a $500 million per year telecommunications company operating in 14 countries, Burmeister earned a BS in electrical engineering from Virginia Polytechnic and a master's in engineering administration from George Washington University. He also participated in the Harvard Business School Advanced Management program.
Wile has been a town volunteer in multiple capacities over the years, including serving in leadership positions on the Planning Board and the Pentucket Regional School Committee.
The Town Bylaws state that “...the duty of the Finance Committee to consider all municipal questions affecting the revenue, indebtedness or expenditures of the funds of the town, and for this purpose the committee shall have access to all books and records of the town."
Adopted at the Annual Town Meeting of 1939, the Finance Committee Bylaw requires the town’s fiscal watchdogs to meet at least 10 days prior to the annual Town Meeting each year and at least five days prior to any Special Town Meeting. Consisting of six registered voters, the committee prepares recommendations for warrant articles, especially those involving the appropriation of money.
The Select Board must provide the panel with a proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year in advance of the voters’ annual legislative session each spring. In the weeks leading up to Town Meeting, the committee holds open sessions during which department heads make the case for their budget requests. The committee typically prepares an appropriations handbook to record its votes on each warrant article and explain its recommendations. It presents the town’s annual budget and offers its advice to town meeting voters on the warrant requests, serving as a fiscal resource voters can rely on during the session.
The committee also manages a Reserve Fund to deal with unexpected financial concerns throughout the year, and authorizes year-end budget line item transfers. Under state statute, members of a town’s Finance Committee may be elected or appointed positions for a term not to exceed three years.
Because of their oversight role, Finance Committee members may not serve on other boards, committees, or commissions in town, with the exception of one member each appointed to the Capital Improvements Committee and the Investment Policy Committee.
Other members of the FinCom are Chair Gary Roberts Jr. , Nathan Kelly, Jim Sperelakis, and Charles Wegrzyn.
The Select Board also appointed Edvin Crnolic, Victor Munoz, and Dean Royston as reserve police officers, and waived a 15 day waiting period for the appointment of Joseph Eluszkiewicz as a part-time dispatcher.
