WEST NEWBURY — Once again, the Pentucket Arts Foundation has given residents something to talk about while infusing the community with a dose of playful creativity.
In partnership with owners Elaine and Mary Ann Fowler, the nonprofit foundation has introduced a barnyard feel to the exterior of West Newbury Food Mart.
In recognition of the town’s agricultural history, they enlisted muralist Alexander Golob to paint a colorful scene of three whimsical farm animals – a cow, pig and a chicken – on two sides of the popular country store in the town square.
The mural is a nod to signs recently installed at the store that feature the same three animals, according to those involved.
“It’s wonderful to see and hear the excitement from people in town as the mural evolves,” said project organizer and Pentucket Arts Foundation co-Chairperson Sue Stasiuk.
The nonprofit group, founded in 2003, believes in the power of public art to bring people together and strengthen communities. It also believes that buy-in from the community is a fundamental key to the success of any public art project.
Site-specific public art – like the agricultural-themed mural at the market – is intended to honor the people who live in the community, Golob said. The Boston-based artist has rarely met a blank wall he doesn’t want to transform in colorful ways that provoke public dialogue, she said.
“Murals make our public spaces more livable, stimulate conversation and creativity, and forge important connections between arts and nonarts sectors,” said the 28-year-old artist, who often draws on a community’s history and aesthetic values to ensure his artwork reflects the vibe of the surrounding area.
“I think West Newbury will have a great connection and sense of pride with the Food Mart’s endearing mural,” Stasiuk said.
The installation marks Phase 2 of the Pentucket Arts Foundation’s “Natural Restorations” initiative, a three-year public art project for the tri-town Pentucket area.
The impetus for the project was sparked by a donation from Essex County Community Foundation during the COVID-19 lockdown. Stasiuk’s group decided to use the funding as seed money for a multitown art installation that would employ local artists and allow people to safely enjoy the outdoors.
Since many turned to the natural world for healing and inspiration at that time, the theme of natural restoration seemed an apt fit.
“Mary was very passionate about keeping the ‘farm’ element and some history from the area incorporated in the design,” Stasiuk said.
Phase 1 was completed at the Groveland Water and Sewer Building last summer by West Newbury graphic artist Jen Pepper. It depicts a pine tree-infused woodland landscape, complete with rabbit and deer, abutting the Merrimack River.
The all-volunteer arts organization is planning to launch the third and final phase next year on a yet-to-be-determined space in Merrimac. Suggestions for a public or private building in Merrimac for the installation can be sent to pentucketarts@gmail.com.
“It’s just been tremendous,” Mary Ann Fowler said of the response the installation is receiving from her customers. She praised Golob’s talent and listening skills that enabled him “to develop a mural that has a sense of purpose in the community.”
The addition of art at the popular grocery store is part of a larger effort to realize the vision of her father, Don Fowler, who ran the business for more than half a century before his death in 2015.
He was known for his generosity to the people and organizations of West Newbury; his commitment to enhancing the town square; and his desire to create an inclusive, welcoming atmosphere for his customers, she said.
“It’s all in keeping with my father’s plan and our family’s dedication to the community. The history, the present, and the future,” Mary Ann Fowler said. “We’re a farming community first and foremost.
“There’s another layer to the mural that was yet to be seen, she hinted. “It’s evolving. There’s more than just a picture; there’s a story.”
Enriching the area with unexpected creativity is nothing new to the Pentucket Arts Foundation.
In summer 2019, the group teamed up with the Essex County Community Foundation and Haverhill Bank to host “Drawing From Our Past: A Tri-Town Tape Art Festival.”
Artists from Tape Art of Rhode Island worked with the community for weeks, creating and installing murals made from green and blue tape. The temporary art installation featured large-scale characters from the towns’ past, present and future.
Golob plans to be back in town this weekend to complete his work. He was named “a mover and shaker” at his alma mater, Boston University.
With public art installments throughout Massachusetts, he’s a strong advocate of ensuring artists are paid a living wage for their work. See more of Golob’s art at www.alexandergolob.com.
To learn more about the Pentucket Arts Foundation, visit www.pentucketarts.org.
