NEWBURYPORT - The new leader of Anna Jaques Hospital's Board of Trustees pointed to her Cuban background and "immigrant experience" as what shaped her into a person of service - not only for the Highland Avenue hospital - but for the city she has lived in since 1984.
Grace Connolly became the Board of Trustee's first woman leader when she was unanimously picked during the recent hospital annual meeting to succeed David LaFlamme as that board's chairperson.
"I'm honored to step into the role, I take it very seriously," Connolly said, during an interview.
Anna Jaques Hospital president Mark Goldstein called Connolly, who is the board's ninth leader, an active member of the community who understood the issues facing the hospital and was not afraid to disagree with hospital leaders.
"She's an incredible volunteer," Goldstein said.
Comprised of volunteers, the Anna Jaques Hospital Board of Trustees provides oversight for the hospital’s long-term planning and reviews its strategic and financial plan and goals. It also ensures that hospital management and leaders are making the best decisions for the community. For years it has been an integral part of the hospital's outreach and fundraising efforts. Goldstein said the board is made up of a "diverse group" from all socio-economic and ethnic groups.
Goldstein praised LaFlamme's eight-year tenure at the top saying he helped Anna Jaques Hospital's merger with Beth Israel Lahey Health and kept the hospital steady during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. LaFlamme, according to Goldstein, also instituted a five-year strategic plan in 2017 that had to be altered dramatically when COVID-19 first appeared in March 2020.
The merger, which LaFlamme was instrumental in completing, gave the hospital sufficient structure to tackle the enormous challenges presented by the pandemic in terms of keeping Newburyport residents and residents from across the region as safe and healthy as possible, he added.
"I can't even imagine the implications, short term and long term, of a small community hospital going through COVID," Goldstein said.
Laflamme agreed, saying the merger not only helped the hospital get through the worst of the pandemic but will strengthen Anna Jaques for decades to come.
"It's so important to the community," LaFlamme said, regarding Anna Jaques Hospital.
LaFlamme said nominating Connolly to succeed him was a no-brainer.
"It was a privilege to nominate her," LaFlamme said.
Connolly, who joked she was "imported to the Newburyport area," said she enjoys cooking Cuban food for her children and husband, dancing, the local art scene and relaxing at Repose Yoga at The Tannery.
"I love Newburyport, I feel very fortunate," she said.
