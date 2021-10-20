NEWBURYPORT — Anna Jaques Hospital officials recently announced four inpatient beds were added to its Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Unit at the Amesbury Health Center. The addition brings the total number of beds from 12 to 16.
“Expansion of Anna Jaques Hospital’s Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Unit is welcome news to this community,” said Richard Maki, senior vice president and chief nursing officer at Anna Jaques Hospital. “Every available inpatient bed makes a real difference for a child and their family when they are facing a mental health crisis, and all of us at Anna Jaques are proud to be able to provide expanded compassionate care for our community around mental health issues.”
The AJH Child and Adolescent Psychiatry program provides structured and secure inpatient psychiatric services to children and adolescents ages 4 to 17. Patients are admitted to the program when their mental or emotional disorders prevent them from managing safely at home, at school or in the community. The program offers short-term inpatient treatment and stabilization. Patients typically are admitted after evaluation in a hospital emergency department, outpatient treatment center or residential treatment center.
The added beds come as more children and young adults need a place away from home to reclaim their mental health. The need was further intensified by social and physical isolation during the pandemic, according to hospital officials.
“The COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on our children’s mental health is sobering,” said Dr. Alexander Lipin, a pediatric and adolescent psychiatrist at AJH, who leads the program. “As we continue a return to school amidst this pandemic, it is critical that families are both aware of the current mental health burden on children and know where to turn to when they need outside support.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that children ages 5 to 11 made emergency department visits related to mental health – about 24% more often over the last year during the pandemic than in 2019. Visits from children ages 12-17 increased by 31% during this same period. Children experiencing a mental health crisis face longer wait times for beds due to a shortage of inpatient psychiatric beds across the state, according to hospital officials.
Funding for the beds and the staff to oversee more patients came from the state along with donations by the Institution for Savings.
Hospital President Mark Goldstein said. “The stress of the COVID-19 pandemic has taken an extreme toll on our children’s emotional well-being, and we so appreciate our partners at MassHealth, the Department of Public Health and the Department of Mental Health, the Institution for Savings Charitable Foundation, and several private donors for their generous support of this program.”
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
