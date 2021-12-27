NEWBURYPORT — Born Dec. 1, 1941, “just before they bombed Pearl Harbor,” longtime Anna Jaques Hospital gift shop volunteer Nancy Garrett was recently recognized for her decades of service and her 80th birthday at the same time.
“I love volunteering there, it’s wonderful, it’s a great place to work, too,” the Salisbury resident said.
Upon retiring from the hospital’s housekeeping unit 14 years ago at age 66, Garrett was looking forward to spending time at home with her husband.
But Susan Dixon, the hospital’s gift shop director, had other ideas.
“No, no, no, you’re not going to leave,” Davis recalled telling Garrett.
For a few months, Garrett resisted, telling Dixon and hospital volunteer director Cheryl Satryb that she wanted to mull it over. Eventually, Garrett relented and worked her first volunteer shift at the first-floor gift shop. Immediately, she was hooked.
“It made me feel good, it gave me confidence in myself and more,” Garrett said.
Satryb said Garrett and many other volunteers help keep Anna Jaques functioning at a high level and offer “extra support” to departments.
“Being there to support the staff, which ultimately supports our patients,” Satryb said.
Asked how she felt about the hospital going out of its way to celebrate her birthday and honor her years of service, Garrett said it made her feel appreciated.
“It made me feel they recognized that I’ve done this,” Garrett said. “But I didn’t do it for the recognition, I did it because I loved it.”
Garett first joined the hospital about 40 years ago, working as a housekeeper for 27 years before retiring.
“Everybody was so nice. Most of the time, it was just one big, happy family – everybody was respectful to everybody. I really loved working there,” Garrett said.
With a chuckle, Garrett described how her first husband did not want her working at all. So after she divorced him, she married a man who supported her wish to get a job.
“He goes, ‘Who’s stopping you?’” Garrett said, laughing.
Garrett said she will continue volunteering at the gift shop until her husband’s health reaches the point where she needs to spend more time at home. She, however, said she is in great health.
Satryb called Garrett “one of the kindest people you’re ever going to know.”
“She’s not just kind, she’s very patient,” Satryb said.
The gift shop, Dixon and Satryb explained, is one of the few areas of the hospital – an oasis of sorts – that offers patients, their families and staff a place to disconnect from the hospital if only for a short time.
“The neutral area of the hospital, a happy place,” Dixon said.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
