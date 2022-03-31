NEWBURYPORT - The Anna Jaques Hospital Aid Association, on behalf of Anna Jaques Hospital, recently announced it will hold its annual Great Chefs event between April 4 and 14 for the Greater Newburyport area. The first Great Chefs event was held last year as a week-long celebration in partnership with local restaurants
Participants can purchase a ticket for $60 and the voucher can be redeemed for a two- or three-course meal that the restaurants developed exclusively for the Great Chefs event. Half of the proceeds go directly back to the local restaurant, and the other half supports Anna Jaques Hospital. Guests can eat inside or takeout the meal at any of the 14 local restaurants participating in the event. Vouchers must be used between Monday, April 4 and Thursday, April 14.
Participating restaurants include:
Amesbury: Barking Dog, Blue Moon, Phat Cats Bistro, Ristorante Molise
Salisbury: Capri Seaside Italian Kitchen, Seaglass Restaurant
Newburyport: Brine, Loretta, Metzy’s Cantina, Michael’s Harborside, Mission Oak Grill, Oregano Pizzeria & Ristorante, Sea Level Oyster Bar
Rowley: The American BBQ
“We appreciate all of the wonderful sponsors who support this event. We are so grateful for their contributions to help make this event a huge success year after year,” said Mary Ann Abbott, president of Anna Jaques Hospital Aid Association's executive board.
There is also an option for people to donate a meal for front-line health care workers at Anna Jaques Hospital who have helped keep the community stay safe during the pandemic. AJH employees that are interested in receiving a free voucher will be entered into a raffle to receive a donated voucher.
“The Great Chefs event is a fun and casual way to try one of the many wonderful restaurants in our area and help support them at a time when many restaurants are struggling,” Great Chefs Chairperson Sheryl Blair said. “It is wonderful to see the community come together to support our healthcare workers as well as our restaurants.”
The Great Chefs event also includes an online auction that will feature items such as mystery bags, a weekend at the Beauport Hotel Gloucester, a chocolate making class, tickets to a Yankee Homecoming Fireworks dinner and many more items.
There is also a raffle for a $5,000 travel voucher to use towards a vacation. Please contact Mary Ann Abbott at abbott5@comcast.net to purchase a ticket. Tickets are $50 each and a limited number will be sold.
Lead sponsors for Great Chefs are Beth Israel Lahey Health and BankProv. Other event sponsors include People’s United Bank, Institution for Savings, The Newburyport Bank, ICL Autos and Honda North, and the Salem Five.
To learn more or to purchase tickets visit: bit.ly/GreatChefs2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.