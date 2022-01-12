NEWBURYPORT — Anna Jaques Hospital is managing despite being at full bed capacity amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
In a phone interview, hospital CEO and President Mark Goldstein noted that despite major strides with the availability of vaccines and other mitigation measures, case numbers are greater now than at the pandemic’s peak.
“We’re seeing more COVID patients — mostly unvaccinated,” he said, adding that in addition to testing positive for COVID, a lot of these patients are sick with other illnesses as well.
With the holidays especially, Goldstein knows that people let their guard down a bit.
“The staff are worn out — I’m not going to sugarcoat it — but the staff are resilient and they’re committed to health care,” he said.
As of Tuesday morning, 27 of the hospital’s more than 1,200 employees were out and in quarantine because they either tested positive for COVID-19 or had been in contact with someone who did.
Though Goldstein said it was “manageable,” he also said the hospital, part of Beth Israel Lahey Health, is short-staffed and has open positions.
“It’s a very difficult time and the next couple of weeks are going to be even more challenging,” Goldstein said.
The hospital curtailed operations to run at about 60%, so nurses and other staff could help in the emergency room.
With the hospital’s beds at full capacity — 28 of them in use by COVID-19 patients — there are other patients in the emergency department waiting for an in-patient bed to become available.
“It’s not just at Anna Jaques; it’s across the entire state,” Goldstein said of capacity issues.
The staff has had to work with patients to push elective surgeries off for now. Two of the hospital’s six operating rooms have been shut down so that staff can help out in the emergency room.
Despite this, health care continues and patients are receiving the care they need, he said.
“The people that need health care are getting health care,” Goldstein said, recognizing that mental health care, for example, has been especially important these days.
“The staff are resilient,” he said. “They put themselves out there. They’re working double shifts; they’re putting themselves second to the patient; and we’ll get through this. We have time on our side. We will make our way through this pandemic.”
Addressing the recent surge in cases, Goldstein said, “The good news is that if you’re vaccinated and you’ve gotten your booster shot, you should be fairly well-protected. The problem is that you are still highly contagious where you can spread that — and that’s what’s happening right now.”
As for what the community can do, the hospital CEO said people need to wear masks in public places, get a booster shot if they eligible to do so and for those who are unvaccinated, “Look at the literature, look at the data, look at the outcomes. You are 31 times more likely to get COVID if you’re unvaccinated — 31 times.”
The hospital’s employees are all fully vaccinated. By March 1, all employees will have received booster shots, Goldstein said, adding that the vaccines are “the safest way to care and protect your friends, your colleagues, your family, your employees.”
Goldstein spoke highly of the community support and donations the hospital has received. Despite all the challenges, the hospital continues to move forward with capital needs such as building two additional operating rooms and a new lobby.
“The strength of the Beth Israel Lahey Health system and the support that we’re getting is really what’s helping us organize and help us through this pandemic,” he said. “The quality and the level of care that patients are receiving at our hospital is outstanding, and it’s led by our physicians and our staff.”
“In the end, we’re up to the challenge,” Goldstein said. “Our hospital is doing OK. I won’t say that we are doing well, but we’re doing OK. We know what our role is and we’re embracing it.”
On Monday, Mayor Sean Reardon told the City Council that the city had 244 COVID-19 cases during the first week of the month, which is already more than there were in January 2021.
The city staff has been affected by the latest surge with seven Department of Public Services plow drivers out last week. The city also had to shut down the Building Department on Friday due to a number of COVID-19 infections, Reardon said.
Staff reporter Heather Alterisio can be reached via email at halterisio@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3149. Follow her on Twitter @HeathAlt.
