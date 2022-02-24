NEWBURYPORT — Twos were wild for Rob and Michelle Gustison of Merrimac as they welcomed their baby boy Abdon Erik Gustison on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Anna Jaques Hospital.
And when a hospital nurse held baby Abdon up for a photo next to the operating room’s clock shortly after his birth, it read 2:22 and 22 seconds.
“It was a pleasant surprise, he’s got his 15 minutes of fame in the first 24 hours,” Rob Gustison said.
Named after his great-great-grandfather, Abdon weighed in at 7 pounds and 9 ounces and will be going home Saturday where he will be welcomed by older siblings Zoe and Liam.
“A few people asked if this was planed, I gotta tell you, no way,” Gustison said, adding that Feb. 22 was Abdon’s scheduled delivery date.
Abdon, according to his dad, was born closer to 2 p.m. but was still in the operating room when the nurse held him up for the photo that was eventually picked up by a Boston television news channel and broadcast to thousands of homes.
“We’re very happy. He’s healthy, and beautiful, with a great date,” Gustison said.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
