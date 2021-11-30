NEWBURYPORT -- Anna Jaques Hospital recently named Dr. Glenn Focht as its newest chief medical officer and chief operating officer of Seacoast Affiliated Group Practice.
Focht takes over for Dr. Gail Fayre who served as chief medical officer for nearly 10 years before she left Anna Jaques in October for Vermont where she is returning to clinical private practice.
“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Focht to Anna Jaques Hospital as he fills these critical roles for the hospital,” AJH President Mark Goldstein said. “He is a thoughtful and talented leader who will bring great insight to our senior leadership team as well as to the patients we serve.”
Touted as "an accomplished physician leader," Focht brings 25 years of experience as a health care clinician and administrator. As chief medical officer he will be responsible for evaluating and monitoring the quality of care at the hospital by the medical staff, as well as oversee provider credentialing and appointments along with quality and safety, and peer review. In his dual role with Seacoast Affiliated Group Practice, Focht will also provide clinical and operational oversight for the practice.
“The opportunity to join the Anna Jaques team and work with a talented group of physicians, nurses and staff members who are truly dedicated to serving every patient that comes into our hospital, is a great step in my career,” said Focht in a statement. “I look forward to collaborating with a committed team of professionals to advance patient care and safety.”
Focht comes to Anna Jaques from Connecticut Children’s Hospital where he served as president of that hospital's Specialty Group since 2017. Prior to that, he was with Boston Children’s Hospital as the chief medical officer for its pediatric physician organization for five years. He also held senior roles at Central Maine Medical Group, Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton, and Milford Regional Medical Center in Milford.
Focht earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and liberal arts from Messiah College in Pennsylvania. He holds a medical degree from the University of Pennsylvania Medical School and completed his medical internship and residency at the University of Massachusetts Medical School. He is also board certified in internal medicine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.