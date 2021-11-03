NEWBURYPORT — Anna Jaques Hospital recently named Michael Hitchcock as chief of the department of pathology and medical director of laboratory services.
“I am pleased that Dr. Hitchcock has joined Anna Jaques as our new leader in the department of pathology and laboratory services,” said Dr. Joshua Tarkan, medical staff president at Anna Jaques Hospital, in a press release. “He has a strong understanding of pathology and disease processes and we welcome his expertise to our hospital and our community.”
Hitchcock, who brings a broad range of expertise in pathology and hematopathology to Anna Jaques, comes from Waterbury Hospital in Waterbury, Connecticut, where he started as a community pathologist in 2017 and was then appointed medical director of laboratory services in 2020.
“I look forward to serving Anna Jaques Hospital and collaborating with a hardworking and dedicated team to continue providing high quality care for patients,” Hitchcock said.
Hitchcock graduated cum laude from Oklahoma Panhandle State University and earned his master’s degree in biology at Stephen F. Austin University. He holds a medical degree from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and completed his residency and fellowship at Baylor University Medical Center.
Hitchcock is also board certified in anatomic and clinical pathology as well as hematopathology, and is a member of the College of American Pathologists and the American Society of Clinical Pathology.
Hitchcock steps into the leadership role previously held by Dr. Laura Harris, who served as chief of pathology for 15 years before departing in April. Dr. Kavitha Rao, staff pathologist, served as the interim chief of pathology prior to Hitchcock joining the staff.
“I am so grateful to Dr. Harris for her many years of service to the hospital and to Dr. Rao for her support around the day-to-day operations of the pathology department as interim chief,” Anna Jaques Hospital President Mark Goldstein said. “We also warmly welcome Dr. Hitchcock to our Anna Jaques community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.